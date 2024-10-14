Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The next big Mario game isn’t out and it’s already discounted

Calling all Switch owners, the system’s next big exclusive has just taken a price plunge several weeks out from release.

For those who don’t know, the long awaited return of the Mario and Luigi series is imminent, with the next instalment, Brothership, scheduled to release on November 7th. For both casual Mario fans and those who have played the Mario and Luigi series before, this is an event that you won’t want to miss.

The game currently has a full RRP of £49.99 at most outlets, but if you pre-order your copy from Currys right now and use the code BROTHER25 at the checkout then it can be yours for the much lower price of £37.49.

As any Switch owner knows, Nintendo titles very rarely see a major price cut (if any), so being able to nab Brothership at this price is just too good to pass up on, particularly if you want the game at launch.

Aside from being the first original Mario and Luigi game since 2015’s Paper Jam on the 3DS, Brothership is also the first game in the series to launch on a Nintendo home console, so there’s quite a leap on show here.

For starters, the game takes the series into full 3D, ditching the 2D sprites of old and favouring an almost Saturday morning cartoon-style aesthetic that jumps out of the screen.

As you can see in the trailer above, this adventure sees the titular brothers taken away from their usual habitat of the Mushroom Kingdom and transported into the world of Concordia, which has been broken apart by a mysterious force.

Despite being strangers in a strange land, it’s up to Mario and Luigi to set things right, exploring the now disconnected islands of Concordia and battling enemies along the way.

Unlike platforming Mario games, the Mario and Luigi series utilises turn-based combat (not too dissimilar to Pokemon) for its battles. There is an element of skill however as you can charge up your attacks or dodge enemies via well timed button presses, so you have to pay attention.

From what we’ve seen so far, Brothership could end up being another must-have Switch game, and when it’s going for just £37.49 ahead of release, it’s a tough bargain to turn down. Just remember to use the code BROTHER25 at the checkout.

