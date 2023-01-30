The 2023 M2 Mac Mini has already had a price cut in the UK

Apple only revealed its updated Mac Mini desktop computer a few weeks ago, but the tempting machine has already bagged a price cut.

While the base version of the machine retails for £649 from Apple, BT Shop currently has it available for £610.62 – that’s a £38.38 saving.

For a machine that has only been on shelves for a matter of days, that saving is quite surprising to see and it makes an already enticing desktop even more so.

This particular model is the base version, but it still comes with a tempting set of internal specs. The stand out here is the M2 chipset, which was the same silicon that impressed us so much when we reviewed the MacBook Air M2 last year. The performance there was fantastic, and the Mac Mini should be able to produce similar results.

The M2 chip – which is designed by Apple itself and runs on the ARM architecture – features an 8-core CPU along with a 10-core GPU. This model also features a 256GB SSD and 8GB of memory, both of which should be adequate for basic use cases like light video editing, word processing, browsing the web and the like. There are also two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the back, so you could attach a larger SSD or HDD if you need more storage for pictures, videos or backups.

The Mac Mini is a simple machine and a great choice if you’ve already got a spare monitor, keyboard and mouse lying around – possibly from some extended home working during the pandemic. It’s a lot cheaper than the iMac 24-inch, and unlike the iMac, you can choose how big (or small) you want the connected display so there’s added versatility.

This is the most affordable way to get in on the Apple Silicon action with a Mac and we can’t imagine this deal will stick around too long.