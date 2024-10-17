Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Kindle Paperwhite already has a discount but it’s easy to miss

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Where’s the first (and often only) place you’d think to look for discounts on Amazon Kindle products? Well, the we’ve found the first saving on the brand new Paperwhite reader and it ain’t there.

Surprise! Currys has stolen a march on the manufacturer by selling the new Kindle Paperwhite (2024) for just £149.99. That’s a £10 saving on Amazon’s RRP of £159.99.

This one also comes with free next-day delivery without having to pay extra for a Prime subscription that makes you feel like you’re getting free next-day delivery.

So what’s new with the Kindle Paperwhite 2024? Well, at 7-inches, it’s the largest display Amazon has ever deployed for its most popular reader. And it’s also got the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle ever, loaded into a glare-free display.

The hits keep on coming as it’s also the fastest Kindle ever, with 25% faster page turns than its predecessor. All of this and you’ll still get up to three months of battery life from a single charge.

There’s 16GB of storage – enough for thousands of books – and the option to connect Bluetooth speakers or headphones to listen to audiobooks through Audible. It’s also a great option for reading by the pool or in the bath thanks to the IPX8 waterproof certification.

This model does have advertisements on the lockscreen, so it’s slightly cheaper than the no ads version which has an RRP of £169.99. They’re not too invasive to be honest and probably worth it to save a few quid.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model as Amazon only announced it on October 16, but it’s fair to say this is likely to be another smash hit for the brilliant and enduring Papewhite series.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

