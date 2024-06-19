Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The new Honor 200 Pro already has £100 off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor 200 Pro is fresh out of the traps and you can already save a few bucks from the manufacturer itself.

Head on over to Honor and you can get the Honor 200 Pro for £599 if you use the code AH200PJU100. That’s a £100 saving on the £699 asking price. The Honor 200 Pro comes in the 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, in the moonlight white hue.

The new portrait-friendly Honor 200 Pro is £100 off right now and comes with free earbuds and a free superfast charger.

There’s also a couple of freebies for good measure. You’ll get a pair of Honor Earbuds X6 and a SuperCharge Power Adapter, which has a max charging speed of 100W. Finally, you can get an extra £70 off with a trade-in prior to your purchase.

We have already reviewed the Honor 200 Pro and found it lives up to its billing as a great smartphone for portrait photography. That’s courtesy of the main (50MP f/1.9, 1/1.3-inch sensor) and the telephoto camera (50MP f/2.4 2.5x).

Our reviewer said: “Honor has developed some truly impressive portrait effects in collaboration with Studio Harcourt. If you love to take stylised portraits, this phone is going to knock your socks off.”

The back of the Honor 200 Pro
Recommended

Honor's new Galaxy S24 competitor

Pros

  • Stunning portrait effects
  • Speedy performance
  • Bright, vivid display
  • Speedy charging

Cons

  • The design is a little odd
  • Curved edges are prone to accidental swipes
  • MagicOS 8.0 is an acquired taste

There’s also speedy performance from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, plus the aforementioned fast 100W charging of the 5200mAh battery that can also be replenished wirelessly at 66W.

There’s also a bright and vivid display courtesy of the 6.8-inch 120Hz OLED panel that has a 1224 x 2700 resolution with a brilliant 4,000 nits of peak brightness.

Our reviewer scored it at four stars and said you should buy if you love to take portraits, but not so much if you’re into self portraits.

