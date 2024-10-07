The new AirPods 4 are going massively cheap

Despite only launching in September, the AirPods 4 are already seeing a huge price drop from eBay.

Get the newly launched AirPods 4 (without noise cancelling) for just £114.74 from eBay, simply by entering the code LEAFY15 at the checkout. Act fast though as this discount code will expire by tomorrow (8th October).

Was £134.99

Now £114.74 View Deal

The new AirPods 4 are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, which is found on the more expensive Pro edition, for better audio and call quality. In fact, thanks to its new acoustic architecture that uses an Apple-designed low-distortion driver, you’ll hear deeper bass, clearer highs and more detail through the AirPods 4 compared to their predecessors.

It’s worth pointing out that this version of the AirPods 4 are not fitted with active noise cancelling (ANC) technology. Having said that, they still include other premium features such as personalised spatial audio to help create a three-dimensional listening experience.

The AirPods 4 also boasts Voice Isolation which uses advanced computational audio to minimise background noise while clarifying the sound of your voice, so phone calls are crisp and clear.

Setting up the AirPods 4 takes a matter of seconds, as they pair immediately with every device connected to your Apple ID. Simply place your AirPods near your iPhone or iPad and tap Connect and you’re ready to listen.

Heading off on a long journey? The AirPods 4 offer up to a massive 30 hours of listening time with the included USB-C case. Speaking of the case, it is now over 10% smaller than the one used for the AirPods 3 with no sacrifice to charging times either.

With an IP54 rating, both the AirPods 4 and the charging case are dust, sweat and water resistant which means they’re perfect for using outdoors.

If you’ve been considering upgrading to Apple’s AirPods 4 since they launched last month then this eBay discount code is for you. Remember to act fast though, as the code will expire by tomorrow, 8th October.