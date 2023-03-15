 large image

The Nest Hub has never been cheaper with this unbelievable deal

BT is offering a deal on the first generation Google Nest Hub, with a £49 price tag being just about as cheap as it’s ever been.

Head over to the UK telecoms giant right now and you’ll find that the Google Nest Hub (1st gen) is selling for just £49. Back when it launched in 2018, the Google Home Hub (as it was then called) cost £139.

For this low price you’re getting a very neat smart display with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen and a decent speaker. This makes it the ideal kitchen assistant, or a particularly smart alarm clock replacement.

In our original 4.5-star review we concluded: “Powerful, flexible and brilliantly using the screen to deliver more results, the Google Home Hub pulls in the full power of Google’s services”.

It’s easy to converse with, courtesy of Google’s powerful Assistant software, while the display presents useful information like weather updates or recipes. It’s not the best speaker in the range, but it hooks into a Google multi-room set-up seamlessly.

It also fits in well to many smart home set-ups, especially if you have other Nest devices, such as the sub-brand’s awesome Nest Learning Thermostat, the Nest Doorbell, or one of the Nest cameras.

The Google Nest Hub (1st gen) has since been replaced by the Google Nest Hub (2nd gen), but do you want to know something? It’s not all that much of an improvement, adding the somewhat niche feature of sleep tracking alongside moderately improved audio.

Despite being a slight upgrade it costs £89.99. That’s almost double the price of the 1st gen product on this Nest Hub deal.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

