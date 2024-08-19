Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The must-have Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer is back to a bargain price

One of our favourite air fryers, the Ninja Double Stack, is currently seeing a major price drop on Amazon.

Nab the Ninja Double Stack air fryer for just £229.99, which is not only a decent saving of £40 but this is also the cheapest we’ve seen the air fryer go for on Amazon. 

Save counter space without compromising on cooking capacity with the Ninja Double Stack air fryer. Now just £229.99, it’s currently at its lowest ever price on Amazon.

While dual zone air fryers are undoubtedly convenient and a great way to cook multiple meals at once, standard side-by-side models can take up a lot of space. That’s where the Ninja Double Stack comes in.

Ninja has cleverly stacked the drawers on top of each other, rather than side-by-side, and yet it still manages to offer a whopping 9.5 litres capacity in the same amount of counter space as a single-zone air fryer. Not only that but it’s both 55% faster and more energy efficient than fan ovens too. 

You won’t need to worry about whether it’ll fit underneath your kitchen wall cabinets either, as the air fryer is only 38.5cm high. 

The Double Stack is packed with functions and modes to help you get the most out of the appliance, including the self-titled Double Stack Mode which allows you to cook four different foods at once, or Sync Mode for cooking two meals in two different ways but have them finish simultaneously. 

Finally, there’s Match Mode which, as the name suggests, allows you to match your cooking settings across both drawers for the full 9.5-litre capacity. 

Alongside this there are six preset functions to choose from including Air Fry, Max Crisp, Bake, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate. 

We gave the Ninja Double Stack air fryer a glowing five-star rating, with Home Editor David Ludlow stating: “overall, the results from the Double Stack are exceptional and it’s the most useful dual-drawer air fryer that I’ve tested.”

In our experience, air fryer deals don’t tend to stick around for very long, so we’d seriously recommend snapping this up asap before it returns to its usual RRP.

