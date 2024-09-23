The most stylish smartwatch is now cheaper than ever

Smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes, with varying styles and features that can hike the price right into the hundreds, but you needn’t spend a fortune on a stylish wearable – especially with an exciting Amazon deal we’ve spotted.

The deal in question offers the stylish CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 for just £56.48, a healthy 18% discount on its already-affordable £69 RRP. This deal is exclusively available on the Ash Grey finish, but similar money-off deals can be found on its Blue, Dark Grey and Orange finishes.

The CMF by Nothing Watch 2 Pro is cheaper than ever at Amazon The budget-friendly CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is more tempting than ever, with an 18% discount bringing it down to its cheapest price since launch. Amazon

18% off

£56.48 View Deal

It’s an exciting deal not only because it makes an affordable smartwatch even cheaper, but because at its current price, it’s the cheapest it has been since launch – as verified by Amazon price tracker Keepa.

Don’t let the budget nature of the wearable fool you however; this remains a capable smartwatch with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, up to 11 days of battery life before needing a top-up and built-in GPS for more accurate exercise tracking capabilities.

In fact, we were so impressed by Nothing’s affordable smartwatch that we awarded it 4.5 stars in our CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 review, with our wearable expert Conor Allison noting that the combination of a bold design and unique software personality makes the wearable “one of the best budget smartwatches of 2024”.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We praised not only the unique, modular look of the wearable, but its screen – which was smooth and bright at 60Hz and 650 nits respectively – and software. Nothing has made great strides on the software front with the second-gen wearable, with an intuitive and stylish interface with customisable widgets and a range of original watch faces that match Nothing’s unique dot-matrix styling.

We were also impressed that the Nothing wearable could match Garmin wearables in terms of data tracking in workouts, and that’s not something you often see with such a cheap smartwatch, making it ideal for both fashion-focused and fitness fans.

So, if you’re in the market for an affordable smartwatch that looks and acts like something altogether more premium, the discounted CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is an ideal option. And there’s even free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members to further sweeten the deal.