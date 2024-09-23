Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The most stylish smartwatch is now cheaper than ever

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Smartwatches come in all shapes and sizes, with varying styles and features that can hike the price right into the hundreds, but you needn’t spend a fortune on a stylish wearable – especially with an exciting Amazon deal we’ve spotted. 

The deal in question offers the stylish CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 for just £56.48, a healthy 18% discount on its already-affordable £69 RRP. This deal is exclusively available on the Ash Grey finish, but similar money-off deals can be found on its Blue, Dark Grey and Orange finishes. 

The CMF by Nothing Watch 2 Pro is cheaper than ever at Amazon

The CMF by Nothing Watch 2 Pro is cheaper than ever at Amazon

The budget-friendly CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is more tempting than ever, with an 18% discount bringing it down to its cheapest price since launch.

  • Amazon
  • 18% off
  • £56.48
View Deal

It’s an exciting deal not only because it makes an affordable smartwatch even cheaper, but because at its current price, it’s the cheapest it has been since launch – as verified by Amazon price tracker Keepa

Don’t let the budget nature of the wearable fool you however; this remains a capable smartwatch with a 1.32-inch AMOLED screen, up to 11 days of battery life before needing a top-up and built-in GPS for more accurate exercise tracking capabilities. 

In fact, we were so impressed by Nothing’s affordable smartwatch that we awarded it 4.5 stars in our CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 review, with our wearable expert Conor Allison noting that the combination of a bold design and unique software personality makes the wearable “one of the best budget smartwatches of 2024”.

Nothing CMF Watch Pro 2 being worn
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

We praised not only the unique, modular look of the wearable, but its screen – which was smooth and bright at 60Hz and 650 nits respectively – and software. Nothing has made great strides on the software front with the second-gen wearable, with an intuitive and stylish interface with customisable widgets and a range of original watch faces that match Nothing’s unique dot-matrix styling. 

We were also impressed that the Nothing wearable could match Garmin wearables in terms of data tracking in workouts, and that’s not something you often see with such a cheap smartwatch, making it ideal for both fashion-focused and fitness fans. 

So, if you’re in the market for an affordable smartwatch that looks and acts like something altogether more premium, the discounted CMF by Nothing Watch Pro 2 is an ideal option. And there’s even free next-day delivery for Amazon Prime members to further sweeten the deal.

You might like…

Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is still available, but not for long

Amazon’s epic Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal is still available, but not for long

Hannah Davies 20 mins ago
Motorola’s foldable Razr 50 plummets to its lowest price yet

Motorola’s foldable Razr 50 plummets to its lowest price yet

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
This stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine is now 50% off

This stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine is now 50% off

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

Nothing Phone (2a) is down to a Pixel beating price

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Dyson vacuums are finally affordable for a limited time

Dyson vacuums are finally affordable for a limited time

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Pixel 8 Pro now comes with a free £100 gift card

Pixel 8 Pro now comes with a free £100 gift card

Jon Mundy 4 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words