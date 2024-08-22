Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The most stylish Ninja air fryer now has a rare price cut

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Arguably the most chic and stylish Ninja air fryer on the market has just received a tempting price cut.

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, of course, but we defy you to look at the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone in brilliant white and not be bowled over.

We’re more used to seeing the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone in sober black, like our review model. Sometimes you might get it with copper accents, like the one in this deal we wrote up yesterday.

The white model, however, doesn’t often cross our paths. Certainly not here on the deals beat.

Currys is currently selling said sparkly Ninja air fryer for £129, however, which is a massive £90.99 price cut from its £219.99 RRP.

Colour aside, this is the same jumbo air fryer that prompted us to hand out a 5 out of 5 score a couple of years back. The key feature of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK (to give the device its full name) is its split cooking compartment.

With two stand-alone trays totalling 9.5 litres, you can cook up a full meal with two separate cooking zones. That means that they can be cooked in completely different ways, with the timings automatically synced.

What do we mean by cooking in “completely different ways”? There are six cooking preset functions here: Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate. Those should cover just about anything you need to cook.

Said cooking compartments are dishwasher safe, so you don’t need to worry about scrubbing and cleaning after your meal.

All we’d say is that those with smaller kitchens might want to think about where the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone AF400UK will go. This is quite a big machine, as air fryers go.

Conversely, those with large families should be assured that you’ll be able to knock out perfectly cooked meals for everyone – and using way less oil and electricity into the bargain.

