 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The most powerful MacBook Pro ever made just nosedived in price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you’re looking for the best MacBook Pro model has ever made, we assume you’re interested in saving a few bucks on that hefty price tag too.

In that case, you’re in luck! Amazon is offering more than £250 off the MacBook Pro with M2 Max processors. That’s an 8% saving on the £3,349 asking price, bringing it down to £3,092.97.

Make no mistake. This 14.2-inch juggernaut is the maxed out version of Apple’s MacBook Pro in 2023.

Save over £250 on the most powerful MacBook Pro ever

Save over £250 on the most powerful MacBook Pro ever

The MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Max is 8% off at Amazon right now. You can save more than £250 on the absolute juggernaut of a MacBook laptop.

  • Amazon
  • Was: £3,349.00
  • Now: £3,092.97
View Deal

You’ll get the insanely powerful 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU for all of your creative photo and video editing needs and, dare we say it, it’s a pretty powerful gaming option.

There’s also a 1TB SSD and 32GB of unified memory to do all of that heavy multitasking lifting, but the star of the show is the CPU. Apple reckons the M2 Max is the most powerful and efficient laptop chip in the world and sits above the M2 Pro model.

“With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon”, Apple’s senior VP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said when the processors were announced.

This laptop is most certainly designed for the power users who need to work and edit on the go, so it definitely won’t be necessary for most users who mostly need a laptop for web browsing, streaming video and office productivity. However, if you’re a pro editing multiple video layers at a time, or a graphic designer working with the most power-hungry apps, you won’t want to scrimp.

In his review of the brand new 2023 MacBook Pro, our editor Max Parker concluded: “But, if you need that extra hit of GPU and CPU then that’s where this MacBook Pro comes in. It also offers a far better display, the option of larger sizes, more ports and faster charging. Once again, Apple has made one of the best laptops around.”

You might like…

The iPhone 13 is now a steal with this SIM-free offer

The iPhone 13 is now a steal with this SIM-free offer

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
This phenomenal deal whacks £1000 off the LG C2 OLED TV

This phenomenal deal whacks £1000 off the LG C2 OLED TV

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Give your PS5 or PC a 2TB boost with this amazing SSD deal

Give your PS5 or PC a 2TB boost with this amazing SSD deal

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
Upgrade your Switch or Steam Deck with this bargain 512GB SD card

Upgrade your Switch or Steam Deck with this bargain 512GB SD card

Gemma Ryles 5 days ago
This LG 4K OLED TV is absurdly cheap following a price plummet

This LG 4K OLED TV is absurdly cheap following a price plummet

Ryan Jones 5 days ago
Save 62% on a 2-year NordVPN subscription, and bag a free gift

Save 62% on a 2-year NordVPN subscription, and bag a free gift

Ryan Jones 7 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.