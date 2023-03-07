The most powerful MacBook Pro ever made just nosedived in price

If you’re looking for the best MacBook Pro model has ever made, we assume you’re interested in saving a few bucks on that hefty price tag too.

In that case, you’re in luck! Amazon is offering more than £250 off the MacBook Pro with M2 Max processors. That’s an 8% saving on the £3,349 asking price, bringing it down to £3,092.97.

Make no mistake. This 14.2-inch juggernaut is the maxed out version of Apple’s MacBook Pro in 2023.

Save over £250 on the most powerful MacBook Pro ever The MacBook Pro (2023) with M2 Max is 8% off at Amazon right now. You can save more than £250 on the absolute juggernaut of a MacBook laptop.

Was: £3,349.00

Now: £3,092.97

You’ll get the insanely powerful 12-core CPU and 30-core GPU for all of your creative photo and video editing needs and, dare we say it, it’s a pretty powerful gaming option.

There’s also a 1TB SSD and 32GB of unified memory to do all of that heavy multitasking lifting, but the star of the show is the CPU. Apple reckons the M2 Max is the most powerful and efficient laptop chip in the world and sits above the M2 Pro model.

“With an even more powerful CPU and GPU, support for a larger unified memory system, and an advanced media engine, M2 Pro and M2 Max represent astonishing advancements in Apple silicon”, Apple’s senior VP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said when the processors were announced.

This laptop is most certainly designed for the power users who need to work and edit on the go, so it definitely won’t be necessary for most users who mostly need a laptop for web browsing, streaming video and office productivity. However, if you’re a pro editing multiple video layers at a time, or a graphic designer working with the most power-hungry apps, you won’t want to scrimp.

In his review of the brand new 2023 MacBook Pro, our editor Max Parker concluded: “But, if you need that extra hit of GPU and CPU then that’s where this MacBook Pro comes in. It also offers a far better display, the option of larger sizes, more ports and faster charging. Once again, Apple has made one of the best laptops around.”