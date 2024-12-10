The most metal phone on the market is going cheap

The OnePlus Nord 4 is the most metal phone on the market – quite literally – and it’s going cheap right now.

Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord 4 for just £399 right now. That’s a 25% saving on its £529 RRP. This is for the top spec too, which means that it ships with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It’s an excellent price for a phone that only came to market a few months ago. I’ve been reviewing smartphones from the very beginning, and I can confirm that it’s one of the best mid-range phones of the year.

It’s certainly one of the most unique, thanks to its all-metal unibody design. Smartphones simply aren’t built like this anymore, and it lends the Nord 4 an extra sense of solidity and class. There’s much less fragile glass to crack here.

In my 4.5 out of 5 review, I praised the Nord 4’s offering of a “strikingly original and downright premium design in a mid-range package”. I also appreciated the phone’s “big, bright, sharp AMOLED display”, as well as its “excellent performance thanks to Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3” chip.

In my experience, this thing performs and handles like a flagship, aided by that copious 16GB RAM allotment. Benchmark results show a phone that trounces most of its peers, with only the Pixel 8a able to match it.

Charging is extremely fast, if you can lay your hands on an appropriate 100W charger. Even if you can’t, a larger-than-average 5,500mAh battery means that this thing can last you two full days in between charges.

Now that the top spec is available for less than the RRP for the entry-level spec, this would probably be my go-to pick for a mid-range phone ahead of the Christmas period. It really is a great deal.