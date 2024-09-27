The Meta Quest 3S’s pre-order bonus is too good to miss

If you’ve been tempted to jump aboard the VR bandwagon and see what all the fuss is about, now’s the perfect time to do so thanks to this Meta Quest 3S offer.

Meta’s latest headset, the Quest 3S, is set to launch on October 15th and while it’s already a tempting buy as a more affordable version of the Quest 3, Meta has sweetened the deal even further with a massively enticing pre-order bonus.

If you put down a pre-order for the VR headset right now then you’ll be able to get Batman: Arkham Shadow at no extra cost, as well as three months of the Meta Quest+ subscription thrown in.

Meta Quest 3S with Batman and Meta Quest+ The Quest 3S is already a far more affordable means of getting into VR than the Quest 3, but Meta is sweetening the deal even further by throwing in Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest+ for free. Amazon

Tons of freebies

Just £289.99 View Deal

That’s an outrageous offer, particularly given that Batman: Arkham Shadow is easily the biggest triple-A title to grace VR headsets in 2024, so to get it for free makes this a deal worth shouting about.

If you haven’t yet seen what Arkham Shadow is all about then I heavily recommend watching the trailer below. Set as a successor to Arkham Origins and a predecessor to the remaining games in the series, Arkam Shadow lets you fully step into the role of Batman as you use your own fists to take down enemies in countless ways.

The initial impressions show that combat will feel a great deal more personal than ever before as you physically have to dodge enemy encounters and get stuck in to take down any foes around you.

You’ll also have access to Batman’s classic arsenal of weaponry, including the iconic batarang which can be used to stun enemies in a pinch.

When you’re done with Arkham Shadow, Meta Quest+ will be your next stop as the service provides access to tons of Meta VR titles, including must play games like The Climb and Tetris Effect Connected.

Given that the Meta Quest 3S costs £289.99 which is already a great deal cheaper than the Meta Quest 3 (£479.99), having all of these freebies thrown in just makes the 3S the ideal buy for VR fans on a budget.