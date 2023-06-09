The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

Since the unveiling of the Meta Quest 3, Meta has helpfully brought down the price of the previous-generation Quest 2 to a very reasonable rate, allowing you to jump into the VR world without breaking the bank.

VR doesn’t have to cost thousands of pounds to get into, as proven by this deal from Meta on Amazon: you can enjoy the 256GB Quest 2 with a 30% discount for a total of just £349.

You may have heard something about Apple’s recent announcement regarding their first foray into the VR world, launching in 2024. That device certainly looks exciting but there’s one big problem: you’ll need to shell out $3,500 to get your hands on one.

The 256GB Meta Quest 2 is now cheaper than ever Meta’s Quest 2, designed to be the most accessible VR headset ever, has seen a welcome discount since the launch of the Quest 3. Amazon

Was £499

Now £349 View Deal

No such problem for Meta – the company has plenty of experience with VR already, and this Quest 2 deal offers phenomenal value. Our reviewer was comfortable calling it “the best value VR headset you can buy”, and there’s a boatload of reasons why.

First off, the Quest 2 is a completely independent system. You don’t need to connect with a PC to play your games, which is a huge deal when you consider the price and size of the headset. Accessibility was the name of the game for Meta when it was designing this product, and it’s features like this that really make the Quest 2 standout.

In terms of the game library, Meta also delivers. There’s a vast selection of titles available with some highlights including the wonderfully rhythmic Beat Saber, and Superhot VR which is one of the most creative FPS games of the last decade.

The only reason not to pick up this headset is if you are willing to shell out a lot more for a device with a more premium processor and even better graphical performance, but if you want an accessible VR experience on the best value-for-money headset out there then this is the deal for you.