Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Meta Quest 2 is finally affordable again

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Since the unveiling of the Meta Quest 3, Meta has helpfully brought down the price of the previous-generation Quest 2 to a very reasonable rate, allowing you to jump into the VR world without breaking the bank. 

VR doesn’t have to cost thousands of pounds to get into, as proven by this deal from Meta on Amazon: you can enjoy the 256GB Quest 2 with a 30% discount for a total of just £349.

You may have heard something about Apple’s recent announcement regarding their first foray into the VR world, launching in 2024. That device certainly looks exciting but there’s one big problem: you’ll need to shell out $3,500 to get your hands on one.

The 256GB Meta Quest 2 is now cheaper than ever

The 256GB Meta Quest 2 is now cheaper than ever

Meta’s Quest 2, designed to be the most accessible VR headset ever, has seen a welcome discount since the launch of the Quest 3.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499
  • Now £349
View Deal

No such problem for Meta – the company has plenty of experience with VR already, and this Quest 2 deal offers phenomenal value. Our reviewer was comfortable calling it “the best value VR headset you can buy”, and there’s a boatload of reasons why.

First off, the Quest 2 is a completely independent system. You don’t need to connect with a PC to play your games, which is a huge deal when you consider the price and size of the headset. Accessibility was the name of the game for Meta when it was designing this product, and it’s features like this that really make the Quest 2 standout. 

In terms of the game library, Meta also delivers. There’s a vast selection of titles available with some highlights including the wonderfully rhythmic Beat Saber, and Superhot VR which is one of the most creative FPS games of the last decade. 

The only reason not to pick up this headset is if you are willing to shell out a lot more for a device with a more premium processor and even better graphical performance, but if you want an accessible VR experience on the best value-for-money headset out there then this is the deal for you.

You might like…

The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

The Roku Streambar is now cheaper than the Echo Dot

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

This amazing PS5 bundle gets you Call of Duty for free

Nick Rayner 4 hours ago
This Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo tablet

This Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo tablet

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
The Pixel 7 is now nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7a

The Pixel 7 is now nearly as cheap as the Pixel 7a

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
This iPhone 14 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

This iPhone 14 deal is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 2 days ago
One of Ninja’s best air fryers has taken a big price cut

One of Ninja’s best air fryers has taken a big price cut

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.