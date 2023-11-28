Check out the very latest Black Friday deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Mario Kart 8 DLC is now cheaper than ever at Argos

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC at a knock-down price over at Argos.

If you haven’t caught up on the raft of new tracks and characters that Nintendo has steadily added to its popular casual racing game, Argos has offered you the perfect opportunity.

This deal gets you the complete Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, initially released in six waves, for just £14.99. That’s a third off the usual price of £22.50.

Save a third on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

Save a third on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

Argos is selling the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC for just £14.99, which is a third off.

  • Argos
  • Was £22.50
  • Now £14.99
View Deal

For this money you’re getting a whopping 48 extra courses, which have been brought over from previous Mario Kart games and given a new lick of paint for the Nintendo Switch. Some of these classic tracks (particularly those from the SNES era) are almost unrecognisable, as they’ve been warped and twisted to match the vertiginous style of MK8’s own feature-packed tracks.

This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC also gets you eight new racers to play as, including Birdo, Diddy Kong, and Peachette.

If you own a Switch and you don’t have Mario Kart 8 in your library, we suspect you’re in a minority. It’s an outstanding kart racer that’s been a multiplayer stalwart since the platform’s release in 2017.

We gave it the full 5-star treatment in our review at the time. “With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more,” our reviewer concluded.

You might like…

The slick Dell XPS 15 laptop is massively reduced right now

The slick Dell XPS 15 laptop is massively reduced right now

Thomas Deehan 5 mins ago
Unleash your full potential with Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus deal

Unleash your full potential with Dell’s Inspiron 16 Plus deal

Nick Rayner 5 mins ago
This Black Friday gaming monitor deal is still running

This Black Friday gaming monitor deal is still running

Jon Mundy 53 mins ago
Pixel 6a is less than $100 at Walmart right now

Pixel 6a is less than $100 at Walmart right now

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 price drop ends today

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 price drop ends today

Kob Monney 22 hours ago
Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Echo Show 15 is now a dirt cheap TV with this Cyber Monday offer

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.