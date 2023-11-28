The Mario Kart 8 DLC is now cheaper than ever at Argos

You can now pick up the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC at a knock-down price over at Argos.

If you haven’t caught up on the raft of new tracks and characters that Nintendo has steadily added to its popular casual racing game, Argos has offered you the perfect opportunity.

This deal gets you the complete Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, initially released in six waves, for just £14.99. That’s a third off the usual price of £22.50.

For this money you’re getting a whopping 48 extra courses, which have been brought over from previous Mario Kart games and given a new lick of paint for the Nintendo Switch. Some of these classic tracks (particularly those from the SNES era) are almost unrecognisable, as they’ve been warped and twisted to match the vertiginous style of MK8’s own feature-packed tracks.

This Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC also gets you eight new racers to play as, including Birdo, Diddy Kong, and Peachette.

If you own a Switch and you don’t have Mario Kart 8 in your library, we suspect you’re in a minority. It’s an outstanding kart racer that’s been a multiplayer stalwart since the platform’s release in 2017.

We gave it the full 5-star treatment in our review at the time. “With the glorious return of Battle Mode, improved visuals and more content than ever before coupled with more ways to play it than ever thanks to the Nintendo Switch, I don’t think fans could ask for much more,” our reviewer concluded.