The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day price tag

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The MacBook Air M2 is back to its Prime Day low, which isn’t surprising when you realise Prime Day is about quantity of deals rather than quality. Be that as it may, this is a saving worth shouting about…again

Amazon, predictably, is selling the MacBook Air M2 model for £849, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen on Apple’s 2022 laptop.

This model, even at its £999 asking price, represented brilliant value. But at £150 off we’re talking about a steal. Prior to last month’s Prime Day event, the price had been hovering about the £900 mark.

MacBook Air M2 is £150 off

Apple’s MacBook Air M2 is down to its Prime Day low of £849.

This model has a 13.6-inch display, and the extremely capable M2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, along with 256GB of storage. You can grab it in a range of colours, including midnight, starlight, space gray or silver. And, of course, you’ll get free Prime delivery if you’re a member.

Of course, this is no longer the newest MacBook Air as earlier this year Apple dropped the M3. There aren’t that many differences, beyond the improved processor, meaning the M2 remains an excellent option for both users.

Both laptops have the same pair of Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports, MagSafe connectivity, a keyboard with Touch ID, up to 18-hours of battery life and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera. The Retina display offers the same quality too.

MacBook Air M2 laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.

Pros

  • Fantastic performance
  • Sleek, updated design
  • Excellent keyboard and trackpad
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Expensive starting price and upgrades
  • More colours would have been nice
  • The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

So unless you’re looking for the most powerful version of the machine, and slightly faster Wi-Fi capabilities, the M2 version of the device is an opportunity to get a great laptop at a perfect price.

Our reviewer gave the MacBook Air M2 a 4.5 star review and praised its fantastic performance, sleek updated design, excellent keyboard and trackpad, and long battery life. We felt it was a little expensive at the time, when it launched in late 2022, but that is clearly no longer a concern.

He concluded: “In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design. Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease.”

