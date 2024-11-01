Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The MacBook Air M2 has never been more of a bargain

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook ahead of Black Friday, then you’re in luck. 

Amazon has reduced the price of the MacBook Air M2 to just £849 for a limited time. That’s £50 off the price of this sleek and powerful Apple laptop and the cheapest we’ve seen the price drop since September. 

Get the MacBook Air M2 for just £849

Get the MacBook Air M2 for just £849

The MacBook Air M2 is currently available for as low as £849, making this the ideal time to swipe up the 2022 laptop. Head to Amazon now to secure the Air M2 for £50 less than its usual £899 price and £400 off its original £1249 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1249
  • £849
View Deal

Shop now to save £50 compared to the MacBook Air M2’s usual £899 price, or £400 off the laptop’s original £1249 RRP. That’s almost a third off the laptop’s original price tag. 

Is the MacBook Air M2 worth buying? 

MacBook Air M2 laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.

Pros

  • Fantastic performance
  • Sleek, updated design
  • Excellent keyboard and trackpad
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Expensive starting price and upgrades
  • More colours would have been nice
  • The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

The MacBook Air M2 is the 2022 update to Apple’s Air line of ultrabooks. 

This particular model features a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, an excellent backlit keyboard and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for jumping on video calls. It also comes in a variety of stylish colours. 

The laptop is powered by Apple’s own M2 chipset paired with 8GB of unified RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, though both of these can be configured higher on Amazon. We found the performance to be brilliant, with 4K video editing in Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro both easily achievable. 

Finally, the battery offers excellent all-day endurance, with both MagSafe and USB-C charging supported. 

“In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design”, wrote Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker in our 4.5-star review. 

“Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air M2 review

Looking for a different deal? 

The brand-new Apple Watch Series 10 has already seen a substantial price drop – also on Amazon – making it the perfect addition to your Apple setup. 

You might like…

John Lewis’ Sennheiser headphones deal is one of the biggest early Black Friday bargains

John Lewis’ Sennheiser headphones deal is one of the biggest early Black Friday bargains

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Voxi’s Pixel 9 Pro XL deal makes a mockery of Pro Max iPhones

Voxi’s Pixel 9 Pro XL deal makes a mockery of Pro Max iPhones

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Black Friday’s come early with this £199 Galaxy S22 offer

Black Friday’s come early with this £199 Galaxy S22 offer

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

Argos is selling the iPhone 12 cheaper than the iPhone SE

Hannah Davies 23 hours ago
Garmin’s early Black Friday deal obliterates the Apple Watch

Garmin’s early Black Friday deal obliterates the Apple Watch

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
You can finally buy Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100

You can finally buy Ninja’s ice cream maker for under £100

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words