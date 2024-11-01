The MacBook Air M2 has never been more of a bargain

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook ahead of Black Friday, then you’re in luck.

Amazon has reduced the price of the MacBook Air M2 to just £849 for a limited time. That’s £50 off the price of this sleek and powerful Apple laptop and the cheapest we’ve seen the price drop since September.

Shop now to save £50 compared to the MacBook Air M2’s usual £899 price, or £400 off the laptop’s original £1249 RRP. That’s almost a third off the laptop’s original price tag.

Is the MacBook Air M2 worth buying?

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price. Pros Fantastic performance

Sleek, updated design

Excellent keyboard and trackpad

Long battery life Cons Expensive starting price and upgrades

More colours would have been nice

The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

The MacBook Air M2 is the 2022 update to Apple’s Air line of ultrabooks.

This particular model features a bright 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, an excellent backlit keyboard and a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for jumping on video calls. It also comes in a variety of stylish colours.

The laptop is powered by Apple’s own M2 chipset paired with 8GB of unified RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, though both of these can be configured higher on Amazon. We found the performance to be brilliant, with 4K video editing in Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro both easily achievable.

Finally, the battery offers excellent all-day endurance, with both MagSafe and USB-C charging supported.

“In 2024, the MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains one of the best laptops around. You get a top-notch display and a luxurious portable design”, wrote Trusted Reviews editor Max Parker in our 4.5-star review.

“Battery life is some of the best on the market, while the M2 processor doesn’t just chew through basic tasks but is more than capable of running through more ‘pro’ tasks with ease”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive MacBook Air M2 review.

