The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is in full swing and we’ve been searching through all the discounts. Out of all the laptop deals, this hefty saving on the MacBook Air with M2 certainly stands out.

As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the MacBook Air M2 – taking the £999 price down to £849.

Looking at the price history, this machine has been hovering around the £900 mark for a while – so this represents a good saving even on that.

Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get this price. If you’re not, there’s a free trial available.

The model on offer is powered by the very capable M2 chip, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 13-inch screen, two USB-C ports and MagSafe charging.

MacBook Air M2 laptop
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.

Pros

  • Fantastic performance
  • Sleek, updated design
  • Excellent keyboard and trackpad
  • Long battery life

Cons

  • Expensive starting price and upgrades
  • More colours would have been nice
  • The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less

In our glowing 4.5/5 review of the machine, we said “…more than a year on, the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge.”

Our experts have been hunting for the very best Prime Day deals, and you can find some of our current favourites highlighted below. These range from Apple savings – you can find more Apple discounts in our Apple Prime Day deals hub – to air fryers and other home tech. While these prices are correct at the time of publishing, they can always change quickly during Prime Day. We'll update you with any changes where possible.

UK:

US:

