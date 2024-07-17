The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849
Amazon’s Prime Day sales event is in full swing and we’ve been searching through all the discounts. Out of all the laptop deals, this hefty saving on the MacBook Air with M2 certainly stands out.
As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the MacBook Air M2 – taking the £999 price down to £849.
Looking at the price history, this machine has been hovering around the £900 mark for a while – so this represents a good saving even on that.
Of course, you need to be a Prime member to get this price. If you’re not, there’s a free trial available.
The MacBook Air M2 has a significant Prime Day discount – now £849
As part of the Prime Day 2024 sale, Amazon is offering a 15% discount on the MacBook Air M2 – taking the £999 price down to £849.
- Amazon
- Was £999
- Now £849
The model on offer is powered by the very capable M2 chip, with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 13-inch screen, two USB-C ports and MagSafe charging.
Still fantastic machine that comes at a steep price.
Pros
- Fantastic performance
- Sleek, updated design
- Excellent keyboard and trackpad
- Long battery life
Cons
- Expensive starting price and upgrades
- More colours would have been nice
- The M1 version remains an excellent buy for less
In our glowing 4.5/5 review of the machine, we said “…more than a year on, the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022) remains a wonderful machine that looks great, performs exceptionally and lasts a long time on a charge.”
Best Prime Day deals
Our experts have been hunting for the very best Prime Day deals, and you can find some of our current favourites highlighted below. These range from Apple savings – you can find more Apple discounts in our Apple Prime Day deals hub – to air fryers and other home tech. While these prices are correct at the time of publishing, they can always change quickly during Prime Day. We’ll update you with any changes where possible.
UK:
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 – Now just £179 (was £229)
- iPad 10.2 (10th Gen) – Now just £303.99 (was £349)
- Pixel 8 Pro – Now just £616.55 (was £999)
- iPhone 14 Plus – Now just £569 (was £799)
- Ninja Double Stack Air Fryer – Now just £209.99 (was £269.99)
- Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum – Now just £249.99 (was £429.99)
- Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Laptop – Now just £899.99 (was £1399.99)
- Amazon Fire 55-inch QLED TV – Now just £429.99 (was £749.99)
US:
- Apple AirPods Max – Now just $394.99 (was $549)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro – Now just $149.95 (was $249.95)
- Apple Watch SE 2 – Now just $169 (was $249)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB – Now just $1049.99 (was $1419.99)
- All-new Echo Spot – Now just $44.99 (was $79.99)
- MacBook Air M3 – Now just $899 (was $1099)
- Dyson Ball Vacuum Cleaner – Now just $329.99 (was $599.99)
- GoPro Hero 11 Bundle – Now just $249.99 (was $349.99)