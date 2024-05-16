Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Mac Mini M2 is back down to a bargain price

You can grab the brilliant Mac Mini M2 at a bargain price once again, courtesy of this deal.

Amazon is selling the Mac Mini M2 for £589, which is a 9% saving on its usual price of £649. That’s the price that Apple is still selling this compact desktop for, so it’s a genuinely strong offer.

We gave the Mac Mini M2, aka the Mac Mini (2023), a hugely positive 4.5 star review at launch, calling it “A brilliant, versatile desktop computer”.

It’s small but mighty, with a squat body that will fit on even the most cramped desktop set-up and an M2 chip that will handle even intensive tasks with consummate ease. It’s also an incredibly quiet device, with the fans barely making a peep even when rendering video or exporting 4K footage.

This particular set-up gets you the baseline M2 chip, which is more than enough for the vast majority of people. It also gets you 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Interestingly, you can bump this spec up to the M2 Pro or 512GB of storage, and you’ll still be able to secure a 9% discount.

The spec also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

All you need to supply is your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you’ll have one of the best bangs-for-your-buck desktop set-ups around.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

