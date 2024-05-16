The Mac Mini M2 is back down to a bargain price

You can grab the brilliant Mac Mini M2 at a bargain price once again, courtesy of this deal.

Amazon is selling the Mac Mini M2 for £589, which is a 9% saving on its usual price of £649. That’s the price that Apple is still selling this compact desktop for, so it’s a genuinely strong offer.

Save 9% on the Mac Mini M2 The Mac Mini M2 is back down to a discounted price, with Amazon chopping 9% off the RRP. Amazon

We gave the Mac Mini M2, aka the Mac Mini (2023), a hugely positive 4.5 star review at launch, calling it “A brilliant, versatile desktop computer”.

It’s small but mighty, with a squat body that will fit on even the most cramped desktop set-up and an M2 chip that will handle even intensive tasks with consummate ease. It’s also an incredibly quiet device, with the fans barely making a peep even when rendering video or exporting 4K footage.

This particular set-up gets you the baseline M2 chip, which is more than enough for the vast majority of people. It also gets you 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Interestingly, you can bump this spec up to the M2 Pro or 512GB of storage, and you’ll still be able to secure a 9% discount.

The spec also includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Gigabit Ethernet connectivity.

All you need to supply is your own monitor, keyboard, and mouse, and you’ll have one of the best bangs-for-your-buck desktop set-ups around.