The M2 MacBook Pro is now cheaper than ever with this deal

The new MacBook Pro 16-inch costs a pretty penny, but with this ace deal you can save big on the go-to Apple notebook for creatives.

Retailer MacFinder is offering the 2023 version of the MacBook Pro (16-inch) with the blazing fast Apple Silicon M2 Pro processor. Use the code SPRING5 to bring the price down from £2,495 to £2,145. That’s a saving of £350.

This model comes with the Apple Silicon M2 Pro 10-core processor along with a 16-core GPU, 16GB of Unified RAM and a 512GB SSD. Apple has equipped this model with a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with a 3456-by-2234 native resolution at 254 pixels per inch.

The MacBook Pro has traditionally been the go-to model for creatives working in graphic design, photography or videography and this is no different.

The M2 Pro is one of Apple’s most powerful chips yet, second only to the M2 Max. Both of which were revealed in January this year for the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. That’s going to be enough for almost all of your creative endeavours.

We reviewed the 14-inch model earlier this year, which ostensively has the same internals aside from the larger display.

Our own Max Parker wrote: “The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) is another fantastic Apple laptop, designed with those who need serious power on the go in mind. The upgrades over the previous version are minimal, but that doesn’t stop this from being one of the best laptops you can buy,” we wrote in our review a couple of months ago.

In giving the laptop a four-star review, our own Max Parker praised the stunning screen and the ability for the laptop to stay quiet and cool even under pressure.

Max advises you should buy this model if: “You’re after a seriously powerful, creative machine: The MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023) offers a seriously wide selection of powerful internals, including up to 96GB memory and plenty of cores for both the CPU and GPU.”