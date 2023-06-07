Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The M2 Mac Mini is now cheaper than ever

Anyone looking for a slightly cheaper yet classy upgrade to their home computer set-up can stop the search, as Amazon is offering a significant discount on the M2 Mac Mini.

Amazon is selling Apple’s latest compact desktop computer for just £579.99, which is a saving of 11% on the £649 RRP. This was already a brilliant price for a machine that can almost do it all, but now we’re firmly entering bargain territory.

This is the entry-level Mac Mini model, which means you get a 256GB SSD and the plain M2 chip, not the M2 Pro. You’ll also need to provide your own mouse and keyboard, as well as monitor.

It’s worth pointing out, however, that if you choose to bundle in Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse combo, you’ll still save 10%.

There’s also a saving to be had if you want to level things up and opt for the M2 Pro model, which gets you double the storage, two extra Thunderbolt 4 ports, and of course that faster chip.

They’re fundamentally similar products, though, and similarly great at that. We reviewed the latter Mac Mini M2 Pro model, and awarded it a mightily impressive 4.5 stars out of 5. “The Apple Mac Mini (2023) is a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues,” we concluded.

We’d apply that praise to the M2 Mac Mini, especially at this new cheaper price.

We would even plump for this machine over the flashier iMac 24-inch, as the latter uses an older and slower chip and limits you to using the 24-inch display that it ships with.

