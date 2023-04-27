The M2 Mac Mini has plummeted to an all-time low price

The almighty M2 Mac Mini is currently selling at an all-time low price over on Amazon.

Head over to the M2 Mac Mini listing on the online retailer, and you’ll find that the price has dropped to £579.99. That’s an 11% drop from the recommended retail price of £649.

Get 11% off the price of the M2 Mac Mini Amazon is selling the M2 Mac Mini for just £579.99, which is an 11% saving on the RRP. Amazon

Save 11%

Now £579.99 View Deal

This is as cheap as the M2 Mac Mini has ever been, as far as we can tell. The spec list includes a powerful M2 chip (of course) with a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of speedy internal storage.

On the connectivity front you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4-ready USB-C ports on the back, a gigabit ethernet port, two traditional USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI port for connecting to a monitor. You’ll need to provide your own display, keyboard, and mouse.

In terms of wireless tech, there’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You really can’t go wrong here. We reviewed the slightly more powerful Mac Mini M2 Pro version, and found it to be “a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues.”

It’s extremely powerful, very quiet, and it easily fits into existing setups.

We even found the M2 Mac Mini to be “easier to recommend than the iMac 24-inch with its M1 chip, not only because it’s more capable but because it’s more versatile”. It’s the best pound-for-pound computer that Apple makes right now.