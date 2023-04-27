 large image

The M2 Mac Mini has plummeted to an all-time low price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The almighty M2 Mac Mini is currently selling at an all-time low price over on Amazon.

Head over to the M2 Mac Mini listing on the online retailer, and you’ll find that the price has dropped to £579.99. That’s an 11% drop from the recommended retail price of £649.

This is as cheap as the M2 Mac Mini has ever been, as far as we can tell. The spec list includes a powerful M2 chip (of course) with a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of speedy internal storage.

On the connectivity front you get a pair of Thunderbolt 4-ready USB-C ports on the back, a gigabit ethernet port, two traditional USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI port for connecting to a monitor. You’ll need to provide your own display, keyboard, and mouse.

In terms of wireless tech, there’s Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

You really can’t go wrong here. We reviewed the slightly more powerful Mac Mini M2 Pro version, and found it to be “a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues.”

It’s extremely powerful, very quiet, and it easily fits into existing setups.

We even found the M2 Mac Mini to be “easier to recommend than the iMac 24-inch with its M1 chip, not only because it’s more capable but because it’s more versatile”. It’s the best pound-for-pound computer that Apple makes right now.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

