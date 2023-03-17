 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The M1 MacBook Air is back down to a very tempting price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve had your eye on the MacBook Air M1, now is a fantastic time to shop. The laptop has dropped to just £859. 

That’s a £90 saving on the 256GB laptop’s typical £949 price. Head to Currys today to save almost 10% on the Apple Silicon-powered laptop

The MacBook Air M1 launched in 2020 with the M1 chip taking over from the Intel Core i3 and i5 processors featured in previous Air models. The M1 made the MacBook Air M1 the fastest laptop we’ve tested at this price point, even a couple of years after launch. 

Save £90 on the MacBook Air M1

Save £90 on the MacBook Air M1

Currys has dropped the price of the MacBook Air M1 from £949 down to just £859. Head to the retailer today to save £90 on the Apple Silicon-powered laptop.

  • Currys
  • Was £949
  • £859
View Deal

This particular MacBook is available in Gold, Space Grey and Silver Grey finishes and carries a familiar design to previous models. It comes with a large glass trackpad and a keyboard that feels great to type on. 

The 13-inch display is bright and sharp with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and support for the P3 wide colour gamut. 

The MacBook also offers strong app support and exceptional battery life, allowing it to last roughly 9 to 11 hours on a single charge in our tests.

We were impressed by the speedy performance and great battery life delivered by the MacBook Air M1, with editor Max Parker awarding the laptop 5/5 stars. 

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point”, he wrote in his review.

“This makes the M1-powered MacBook Air a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model”. 

If you’re in need of a new MacBook and have been holding out to catch one on sale, now is your chance. Head to Currys today to pick up the Apple MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD for just £859 instead of £949 and save £90. 

You might like…

The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 4 days ago
This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

Hannah Davies 4 days ago
Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Gemma Ryles 7 days ago
This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.