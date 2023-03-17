The M1 MacBook Air is back down to a very tempting price

If you’ve had your eye on the MacBook Air M1, now is a fantastic time to shop. The laptop has dropped to just £859.

That’s a £90 saving on the 256GB laptop’s typical £949 price. Head to Currys today to save almost 10% on the Apple Silicon-powered laptop.

The MacBook Air M1 launched in 2020 with the M1 chip taking over from the Intel Core i3 and i5 processors featured in previous Air models. The M1 made the MacBook Air M1 the fastest laptop we’ve tested at this price point, even a couple of years after launch.

This particular MacBook is available in Gold, Space Grey and Silver Grey finishes and carries a familiar design to previous models. It comes with a large glass trackpad and a keyboard that feels great to type on.

The 13-inch display is bright and sharp with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and support for the P3 wide colour gamut.

The MacBook also offers strong app support and exceptional battery life, allowing it to last roughly 9 to 11 hours on a single charge in our tests.

We were impressed by the speedy performance and great battery life delivered by the MacBook Air M1, with editor Max Parker awarding the laptop 5/5 stars.

“The MacBook Air M1 may be a couple of years old now, but the revolutionary M1 chip was so speedy to start with that it remains one of the faster chips on the market at this price point”, he wrote in his review.

“This makes the M1-powered MacBook Air a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model”.

If you’re in need of a new MacBook and have been holding out to catch one on sale, now is your chance. Head to Currys today to pick up the Apple MacBook Air M1 with 256GB SSD for just £859 instead of £949 and save £90.