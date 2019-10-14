Last year’s Black Friday event saw the Logitech Harmony Elite bundle reduced to £119, but now Amazon is giving an even more exceptional saving, taking it down to £115.99.

Buy: Logitech Harmony Elite Bundle Now £115.99 (down from £299.99)

Usually retailing at a stonking £299.99, Amazon has slashed the price of the Logitech Harmony Elite bundle, including the remote control and hub, by more than half its price.

Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control Deal Logitech Harmony Elite Remote Control The missing link in any serious smart-home project. Control up to 15 home entertainment and connected home devices with this smart remote. Now at its lowest ever price from Amazon.

A massive 61% off, you can now buy this bundle for £115.99, £184 off its original retail value and a further £3.99 off last year’s Black Friday deal.

The true hub for smart home devices, the Logitech Harmony Elite remote and hub can be very much the heart of your smart home ecosystem with the ability to play God and have all the control from one easy-to-use gadget. Aptly put in our 9 out of 10 review, the Logitech Harmony Elite remote is “a universal remote, but one for the smart-home generation.”

First and foremost, you can of course control your TV and AV system setup, but with the Harmony Elite remote and hub there is so much more to control at your fingertips. Utilising both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Harmony Elite can assist with everything from Philips Hue bulbs to Nest thermostats.

Better still, with Alexa built-in, you can also utilise the controls you make via your Harmony Elite and dictate using voice commands.

Able to manage up to 15 devices, you can also turn your smartphone into a remote by downloading the app, allowing everyone in the household to have access and the ability to switch devices on and off, etc. This also allows each individual to set their own favourite channels and actions for quick use.

The hub even takes away the need to point your remote at the device you wish to activate, taking and shuttling the signals from your Harmony elite remote or smartphone and sending it straight to the device – even if it’s tucked away in a cupboard or in another room.

With unique actions like shutting the blinds when your movie marathon kicks off, or unlocking the door as you arrive home, it really is more than just a remote.

No time like the present, we recommend jumping on the Logitech Harmony Elite bundle deal whilst it’s hot at £115.99, because we can’t be sure it’ll be around at this price in this year’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes.