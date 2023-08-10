Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The limited edition Pokémon Switch OLED is down to a tempting price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently buy the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED at a knock-down price.

Currys is selling the themed Switch OLED console for £299 right now, which is a saving of £10 on the previous price of £309.

Save £10 on the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED

Save £10 on the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED

This deal gives you the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED for £10 less than normal.

  • Currys
  • Save £10
  • Now £299
View Deal

That doesn’t sound like a huge saving, but then any form of saving on Nintendo stuff – not to mention limited edition Nintendo stuff – is pretty rare.

We should state from the off that you don’t get a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet here. This is just a plain old Nintendo Switch OLED, decked out in a snazzy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet decal.

Even so, this is the very latest and greatest model of the Nintendo Switch, and will likely remain that way until the heavily rumoured Switch 2 launches in a year or so’s time (or so it is alleged).

It’s very similar indeed to the original Switch in terms of its hybrid gaming capabilities, but is fronted by a glorious 7-inch OLED display rather than the original’s 6.2-inch LCD. It makes for a massive improvement if you’re someone who plays in handheld mode a lot.

The improvements don’t end there, with the Switch OLED adding a much (MUCH) better kickstand than that of the original, which was borderline useless. You also get an ethernet connection on the dock in the newer model, which is good news for online gamers. A physical internet connection means lower latency, faster game downloads, and an all-round smoother multiplayer experience.

The main reason to opt for this cut price deal is that it’s cheaper than the regular Switch OLED right now.

You might like…

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Best Nintendo Switch Games 2023: Every must-play Switch title

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Best Nintendo Switch Console: Which Switch is right for you?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Best Nintendo Switch accessories

Andy Vandervell 6 years ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.