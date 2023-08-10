The limited edition Pokémon Switch OLED is down to a tempting price

You can currently buy the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED at a knock-down price.

Currys is selling the themed Switch OLED console for £299 right now, which is a saving of £10 on the previous price of £309.

Save £10 on the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Switch OLED This deal gives you the limited edition Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Nintendo Switch OLED for £10 less than normal. Currys

That doesn’t sound like a huge saving, but then any form of saving on Nintendo stuff – not to mention limited edition Nintendo stuff – is pretty rare.

We should state from the off that you don’t get a copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet here. This is just a plain old Nintendo Switch OLED, decked out in a snazzy Pokémon Scarlet and Violet decal.

Even so, this is the very latest and greatest model of the Nintendo Switch, and will likely remain that way until the heavily rumoured Switch 2 launches in a year or so’s time (or so it is alleged).

It’s very similar indeed to the original Switch in terms of its hybrid gaming capabilities, but is fronted by a glorious 7-inch OLED display rather than the original’s 6.2-inch LCD. It makes for a massive improvement if you’re someone who plays in handheld mode a lot.

The improvements don’t end there, with the Switch OLED adding a much (MUCH) better kickstand than that of the original, which was borderline useless. You also get an ethernet connection on the dock in the newer model, which is good news for online gamers. A physical internet connection means lower latency, faster game downloads, and an all-round smoother multiplayer experience.

The main reason to opt for this cut price deal is that it’s cheaper than the regular Switch OLED right now.