Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is at its cheapest price right now

Thinking about building your own smart home set-up? There is no better place to start than with the Lenovo Smart Clock 2.

Usually, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 would set you back £59.99, but with this incredible deal, you can save £35, taking the price all the way down to just £24.99. At such a low price, there’s never been a better time to start setting up a smart home ecosystem.

And while the Smart Clock 2 can technically work anywhere in your home, we think that it operates best as a bedside companion, being small enough to fit on your bedside table. It also lowers its brightness automatically when the room gets dark, so it won’t disturb you whilst you’re sleeping.

You can connect the Smart Clock 2 to around 50,000 smart home devices, from lights, plugs, cameras and thermostats, making it the perfect hub for your smart home.

Not only that, but since it comes with Google Assistant installed, you can ask the Smart Clock 2 to read out the weather report or any plans in your calendar, all without having to lift a finger.

Plus, if you do own any other Google-powered speakers, you can group them with the Smart Clock 2 so you can listen to music anywhere in your home.

The clock features a 4-inch touchscreen colour display that you can use if you don’t fancy the voice controls. There is also a 1.5-inch front-firing speaker that will ensure all your favourite tracks are crisp and clear to listen to.

With a price tag that low, this deal is too tempting to pass up, especially since we haven’t seen the price this low since Black Friday.

We do recommend you act fast if you want to take advantage of this discount, as we can’t guarantee that they won’t sell out.

