The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has retained its Black Friday discount

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 featured as one of our favourite smart home deals this Black Friday, but if you missed the offer then now’s you’re chance to nab it at the same price as before.

Typically the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 would set you back £59.99 but right now it can be yours for the signficantly discounted price of just £34.99.

Given that the majority of Amazon Echo and Google Nest speakers have gone back up in price following Black Friday, this is one of the last true smart home bargains you can expect to find in the run-up to Christmas.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is still discounted If you’re looking to make your home a little bit smarter in preparation for the Christmas season, look no further than the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, that’s just seen a discount of almost 50%. eBay

Save 41% with this deal

Now only £34.99 View Deal

As you can infer from the name itself, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 works best as an alarm clock for the bedroom, but there’s nothing stopping you from putting it anywhere in your home.

There are up to 50,000 compatible devices that you can link up with your Smart Clock, such as smart lamps, thermostats or smart plugs, giving you greater control over your home. Since it comes with Google Assistant, feel free to ask what the weather is up to, what the traffic looks like on your route to work or what the news headlines were this morning, all from the comfort of your bed.

Since this is a bedroom device, there is no camera on-board and there’s the option to mute the mic, so your privacy is better assured.

Looking at the speakers on the Smart Clock, there is a 1.5-inch front-firing speaker that will ensure all our favourite tracks are crisp and clear to listen to. You also have the option of broadcasting to other speakers and smart devices in your home so the music can follow wherever you go.

With a price tag that low, this deal is just too tempting to pass up (particularly as a decent stocking stuffer that won’t break the bank). We recommend that you act fast though, as the listing claims that there is only a limited quantity available.

