The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has just plummeted to a cheap price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re coming to the end of your The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom journey and you’re itching for some more skybound Nintendo magic, check out this tempting price cut for The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch.

It gets you this formerly premium-priced game for just £27.66. It launched in 2021 with an RRP of £49.99, and as any Nintendo fan knows, major discounts on current Nintendo software is a rarity.

Save £22.33 on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

This brilliant Amazon deal gets you The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD on Switch for a lot less than its RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save £22.33
  • Now £27.66
View Deal

There’s an interesting twist to note with this deal. Even though it’s being sold through Amazon’s UK website, it’s actually for a German copy of the game. Don’t worry, though – the game is largely identical to the UK version, and all you’ll need to do is select English from the game’s language selection menu.

If you’re wondering why and how Nintendo released two thematically similar Zelda games within a couple of years of one another, the clue is in the ‘HD’ part of the tile. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is a remaster of a classic Wii game from 2011, with reworked textures and several quality of life improvements, including the an alternative to the annoying waggly controls that plagued the original.

Our reviewer liked the game a lot, scoring it 4.5 stars out of 5 and calling it “a fantastic remake”.

“With some of the best dungeons in the series, and a unique take on combat, Skyward Sword HD is a must-play for Zelda fans and Switch owners,” they concluded.

It’s arguably not the match of the epic Tears of the Kingdom, in scope or overall quality, though those who haven’t clicked with the newer game’s crafty mechanics might prefer Skyward Sword’s more focused retro charm.

Either way, for this price, Skyward Sword HD is well worth a go.

