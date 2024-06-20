Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is already discounted before launch

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Nintendo pleasantly surprised us by announcing a new Zelda game this week during Nintendo Direct. It’s not out ’til September, but you can pre-order it for a healthy discount already.

ShopTo is selling Echoes of Wisdom for just £39.85, which is over £10 off the asking price of £49.99. Or 20% if you like to do the maths that way.

New Zelda game for Switch for 20% off

New Zelda game for Switch for 20% off

The new Legend of Zelda game arrives in September, but you can pre-order and save over a tenner on Echoes of Widsom today with ShopTo.

  • ShopTo
  • Save 20%
  • £39.85
View Deal

The game comes out on September 26 so you’ll have the game on or around the release date with free UK delivery. For a game that was only announced two days ago, you can’t say fairer than that. If you’ve not heard of ShopTo before, they have a 4.7 rating from TrustPilot from over 90,000 reviews from UK shoppers.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is significant in the long and illustrious history of the Nintendo series. For the first time in a Zelda-specific game you’ll be able to play as the title character as the protagonist and not our usual hero Link. She’ll do battle with a new weapon – a Tri Rod that’ll help her defeat baddies and overcome obstacles.

The game also employs a new gameplay mechanism called Echoes. Nintendo says you can “use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes – or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat.”

We’re so excited for this game, created in the more cartoonish style of Link’s Awakening, and we’re pumped to see what you think.

You might like…

Our favourite budget fan is now even cheaper

Our favourite budget fan is now even cheaper

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
The new Honor 200 Pro already has £100 off

The new Honor 200 Pro already has £100 off

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
This discounted mobile controller is a must for PlayStation fans

This discounted mobile controller is a must for PlayStation fans

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
This Shark deal is the perfect chance to upgrade your vacuum

This Shark deal is the perfect chance to upgrade your vacuum

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K set is now a 55-inch bargain

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K set is now a 55-inch bargain

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price

Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words