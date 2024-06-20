The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is already discounted before launch

Nintendo pleasantly surprised us by announcing a new Zelda game this week during Nintendo Direct. It’s not out ’til September, but you can pre-order it for a healthy discount already.

ShopTo is selling Echoes of Wisdom for just £39.85, which is over £10 off the asking price of £49.99. Or 20% if you like to do the maths that way.

The game comes out on September 26 so you’ll have the game on or around the release date with free UK delivery. For a game that was only announced two days ago, you can’t say fairer than that. If you’ve not heard of ShopTo before, they have a 4.7 rating from TrustPilot from over 90,000 reviews from UK shoppers.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes Of Wisdom is significant in the long and illustrious history of the Nintendo series. For the first time in a Zelda-specific game you’ll be able to play as the title character as the protagonist and not our usual hero Link. She’ll do battle with a new weapon – a Tri Rod that’ll help her defeat baddies and overcome obstacles.

The game also employs a new gameplay mechanism called Echoes. Nintendo says you can “use the power of the Tri Rod to create echoes – imitations of things found in the environment. Then recreate those echoes whenever you like to solve puzzles and defeat enemies. Use echoes of water blocks to reach new heights, make bridges out of old beds, throw rocks at foes – or find your own creative combination of echoes to do things your way. You can even create echoes of monsters to fight at your side in combat.”

We’re so excited for this game, created in the more cartoonish style of Link’s Awakening, and we’re pumped to see what you think.