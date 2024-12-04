Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest UE Wonderboom 4 gets a red hot price cut at Amazon US

In terms of pure bang for buck, there’s absolutely nothing that can beat the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom range of speakers. This price on the Wonderboom 4 offers even better value.

In a limited time offer at Amazon US, the UE Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker is 20%/$20 off, bringing the price down from $99.99 to just $79.99.

Get 20% off the new UE Wonderboom 4

Wonderboom ist Wunderbar! Amazon US is offering $20 off the latest generation 2024 Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker.

There are also four colours to choose from including blue, black, grey, and pink and you’ll also get fast delivery at no extra cost from Amazon Prime. In my area, there’s the option for same-day delivery.

Beyond the great sound in a portable, affordable package one of the main selling points for Wonderboom 4 is the top notch water resistance. It’s certified at the IP67 standard, meaning it can withstand being submerged in 1 metre of water for half an hour, making it great for use at the pool or in the shower. This thing floats.

The design opens up 360-degree sound, making it a great party device, while the range expands to up to 131 feet (40 metres) from the connected playback device.

You can pair a couple of these for stereo sound (and at this price, who wouldn’t want to?), while there’s also an outdoor boost mode designed for al fresco listening. For the eco-friendly shoppers out there, it’s also made with 31% post-consumer recycled plastic and it’ll withstand a beating having survived a 5ft drop test with ease.

This model was only released in the summer of 2024, making it an even bigger bargain. We haven’t completed a review yet, but it’s the successor to the five-star Wonderboom 3 and things have only gotten better.

The hardware design is exactly the same, as are the speaker technologies within and there’s the same waterproofing rating. The Wonderboom 4 did resolve one or our only frustrations about the third-gen model though by adding USB-C for charging.

