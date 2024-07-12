Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest iPad Pro just got a £200 price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been tempted to buy the premium iPad Pro M4 since its launch but have been put off by the high price tag? Now’s your chance as the top-end tablet currently has a £200 price drop. 

Get the newly launched 512GB, 11-inch iPad Pro for just £1199 from Currys and save a massive £200 off its usual RRP. 

Currently the only Apple device that boasts the mighty M4-chip, the iPad Pro is up to 1.5 times faster than its predecessor and makes everything from multitasking, video editing and gaming a genuine breeze. 

Boasting the new Ultra Retina XDR display, the iPad Pro delivers stunning contrast and colour accuracy all while providing impeccable brightness. The display is also fitted with Apple’s advanced technologies such as ProMotion which is a dynamic 10-120Hz refresh rate for buttery smooth scrolling. 

Running on iPadOS 17, the iPad Pro is packed with apps and features that makes using the tablet more productive and versatile. In fact, iPadOS allows multiple apps to run simultaneously without lag and, thanks to Apple’s Stage Manager, multitasking is easy with resizable, overlapping apps and external display support. 

The iPad Pro includes a 12MP back camera that’s capable of capturing 4K video with ProRes support. There’s also a landscape 12MP ultrawide front camera that features Centre Stage technology, ensuring you’re always kept in frame during video calls. 

We loved using the iPad Pro M4 and gave the tablet a near-perfect 4.5-star rating. Editor Max Park hailed the iPad Pro as “glorious to use and wonderfully constructed to the point where I am still impressed at the hardware every single time I pick it up.”

Max even states that “this is Apple’s hardware at its very best” and concluded: “is the iPad Pro M4 2024 the best tablet I have ever reviewed? Yes, there’s no question about it.”

If you’ve been eyeing up the latest premium iPad Pro but have been put off by its eye watering price tag, then this deal from Currys is worth snapping up.

