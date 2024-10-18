Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest Galaxy S24 FE deal gets you tons of data and a free smartwatch

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Get a 2024 Samsung phone and watch at a bargain with this incredible deal from Mobiles UK.

The new Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is currently available for just £149 upfront and £19.99 a month for 24 months. That’s with unlimited texts, unlimited minutes and 100GB of 5G data from ID Mobile, a network powered by Three. 

Not only do you get the smartphone, but this deal also includes a Galaxy Watch FE thrown in at no extra cost. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE costs just £149 upfront and £19.99/month with this brilliant deal. Head to Mobiles UK to get the smartphone with 100GB of data and a free Galaxy Watch FE while this offer lasts.

  • Mobiles UK
  • Free Galaxy Watch FE
  • £149 upfront, £19.99/month
View Deal

The Galaxy S24 FE would usually cost you £649 sim-free, while the Galaxy Watch FE carries an RRP of £199. That equals a total of £848 worth of hardware without including the calls, texts and 100GB of monthly data. 

To compare that price with this contract, £149 upfront plus 24 months of £19.99 equals £628.76. That means you’ll be paying less overall with 100GB of data than you would be buying the phone and smartwatch SIM-free. 

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in hand

The Galaxy S24 FE is Samsung’s latest Fan Edition smartphone, delivering many of the same features found on the flagship Galaxy S24 at a more affordable price point. 

The phone includes a similar 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a more energy-efficient version of the Exynos 2400 chipset, a 3x telephoto camera and all the same Galaxy AI smarts found on the standard Galaxy S24. 

While we have yet to share our final verdict on the Galaxy S24 FE, mobile editor Lewis Painter was impressed during his hands-on time with the phone, writing: “Samsung looks to have doubled down with this year’s Galaxy S24 FE, offering a suite of upgrades to display, performance and battery life that should make it a more tempting prospect for Samsung fans who don’t want to shell out for the flagship Galaxy S24 or S24 Plus”. 

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’re searching for a cheap Samsung phone with design flair, don’t miss this fantastic deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. The 2022 foldable is currently available from just £249 refurbished

