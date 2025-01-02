The latest Fitbit Charge 6 offer makes it an essential fitness tracker for 2025

If your New Year’s resolution is to focus on your health and fitness, you won’t want to miss this deal on the Fitbit Charge 6.

The latest tracker in the Charge line has dropped below £100 to ring in 2025. Head to Amazon now to bag the Charge 6 for just £98.99 down from £139.99. That’s 29% off the price of the fitness tracker, saving you £41 when you shop today.

For fitness enthusiasts in the US, the tracker has also dropped from $159.95 to just $129.95 on Amazon US, saving you $30 when you click the link above.

The Fitbit Charge 6 has hit its lowest price yet Save 29% when you pick up the Fitbit Charge 6 from Amazon today. The 4-star fitness tracker has plummeted from £139.99 to just £98.99 – its lowest price yet! Shop today to save £41 on the highly-rated Fitbit. Amazon

Was £139.99

Now £98.99 View Deal

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Charge 6 on Amazon since it launched, falling just 1p below its Black Friday price. If you’re looking to take the fitness tracker home for less, there’s never been a better time to pounce.

Is the Fitbit Charge 6 worth buying?

The go-to fitness tracker Pros Improved design with side button return

Google services are welcome additions

Sleep and health tracking both shine Cons GPS performance is very poor

Sports tracking is basic

Some features locked behind Fitbit Premium

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a fitness tracker that launched in 2023 following the brand’s acquisition by Google in 2021.

The Charge 6 packs a wide range of features, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a built-in GPS for location tracking, Active Zone Minutes, sleep and more than 40 exercise modes. There’s also sleep tracking, personalised sleep profiles and a vibrating alarm to get you moving in the morning.

The wearable is compatable with both iOS and Android devices and packs a range of smart features, including Google Maps, Google Wallet, text and app notifications, a timer and a stopwatch.

Reviewer Conor Allison awarded the Fitbit Charge 6 four out of five stars. He wrote: “With more health and tracking features than its siblings, this is the best Fitbit device for those who don’t want a smartwatch”.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fitbit Charge 6 review.

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re located in the US, don’t miss your chance to bag the Apple Watch 10 at its lowest price yet.