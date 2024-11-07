Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest budget OnePlus phone is already massively reduced

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

OnePlus phones are often favoured among smartphone users seeking a great phone without spending a packet. This deal from Amazon offers the opportunity to do just that.

Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite for £229, which is a £60 saving on the £299 asking price for a phone that was only released this summer.

OnePlus Nord 4 LE Lite is £60 off

OnePlus Nord 4 LE Lite is £60 off

OnePlus Nord 4 LE Lite is £60 off at Amazon, bringing the price down ti just £229.

  • Amazon
  • Was £299
  • £229.00
View Deal

You’ll be able to get fast delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, meaning you’ll get it at the weekend.

There are two colours available, but the Super Silver hue offers the best savings on this configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also comes SIM-free, meaning you’ll be able to use it with whatever network you’re on in the UK.

The handset offers an OLED display (not common at this price point). It’s 6.7-inches in size, offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The chipset is the Snapdragon 695 chipset supports 5G, but there’s also two-day battery life from the 5,000mAh battery that benefits from 80W charging. The user interface is great too and not all that different from the premium phones in the OnePlus range.

Our OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite reviewer commented: “The fact that the user experience remains mostly unchanged from the company’s more premium phones, the switch to an OLED screen and the great battery life are all welcome inclusions for this entry, but this does truly feel like the last generation of Lite able to get away with using that ageing Snapdragon 695 processor, and the software promise isn’t particularly environmentally friendly; both of which detract from the overall package.”

You might like…

Amazon’s unbelievable smart home bundle is the perfect holiday tech gift

Amazon’s unbelievable smart home bundle is the perfect holiday tech gift

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Samsung’s gorgeous QLED TV is now an early Black Friday steal

Samsung’s gorgeous QLED TV is now an early Black Friday steal

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

The Galaxy S24’s early Black Friday price cut just made a great phone even better

Jon Mundy 10 hours ago
PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

PS5 Pro is now on sale – here’s where you can buy it at the best price

Thomas Deehan 10 hours ago
Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Quick, Super Mario Wonder is going cheap on Amazon right now

Jon Mundy 11 hours ago
Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Sky Stream’s Black Friday deal is here, and it’s a big one

Jon Mundy 12 hours ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words