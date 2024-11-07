The latest budget OnePlus phone is already massively reduced

OnePlus phones are often favoured among smartphone users seeking a great phone without spending a packet. This deal from Amazon offers the opportunity to do just that.

Amazon is selling the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite for £229, which is a £60 saving on the £299 asking price for a phone that was only released this summer.

OnePlus Nord 4 LE Lite is £60 off OnePlus Nord 4 LE Lite is £60 off at Amazon, bringing the price down ti just £229. Amazon

Was £299

£229.00 View Deal

You’ll be able to get fast delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, meaning you’ll get it at the weekend.

There are two colours available, but the Super Silver hue offers the best savings on this configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone also comes SIM-free, meaning you’ll be able to use it with whatever network you’re on in the UK.

The handset offers an OLED display (not common at this price point). It’s 6.7-inches in size, offers a Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The chipset is the Snapdragon 695 chipset supports 5G, but there’s also two-day battery life from the 5,000mAh battery that benefits from 80W charging. The user interface is great too and not all that different from the premium phones in the OnePlus range.

Our OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite reviewer commented: “The fact that the user experience remains mostly unchanged from the company’s more premium phones, the switch to an OLED screen and the great battery life are all welcome inclusions for this entry, but this does truly feel like the last generation of Lite able to get away with using that ageing Snapdragon 695 processor, and the software promise isn’t particularly environmentally friendly; both of which detract from the overall package.”