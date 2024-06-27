The latest audiobooks are free this summer thanks to Audible

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is less than three weeks away, and this early deal gets you free access to the latest audiobooks through Audible.

You can enjoy three months free of Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, if you’re a Prime member. After the three months are up, the service will continue at a charge of £7.99 a month, or you can cancel your subscription.

An Audible subscription brings with it a few tasty perks. Besides the obvious one of unlimited access to thousands of select Audible Originals, podcasts, and audiobooks, you also get to download and keep one title per month.

This subscription also grants access to exclusive member-only deals.

You can find out more about what Audible has to offer in our handy explainer. For now, a brief potted history: Audible is a storied audiobook and podcast service that started way back in 1995.

It’s had dalliances with Microsoft and Apple over the years, with the former providing early investment and the latter commissioning Audible to become the exclusive audiobook provider for the then iTunes Music Store in 2003.

Not long after, in 2008, Amazon announced that it would be buying the Audible service for $300 million. It’s formed the backbone of Amazon’s audiobook offering ever since, helping the Kindle line to become the dominant e-reader champ that it is.

Suffice to say, if you’re at all curious about giving audiobooks a go, this deal provides the best avenue possible.

