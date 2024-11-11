Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest Apple AirPods finally have a UK discount

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been holding out for a discount on the latest AirPods, you’re in luck. 

The AirPods 4 with ANC have been discounted to £169 ahead of Black Friday. That’s £10 off the £179 RRP less than two months after the earbuds’ September 20th launch date. 

The AirPods 4 with ANC have dropped to just £169 ahead of Black Friday. Shop today to save £10 on these brand-new noise-cancelling earbuds.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £179
  • £169
Run to John Lewis now to save £10 on these noise-cancelling Apple earbuds and bag them (and a three-month Apple Music subscription worth £32.97) for just £169 while stocks last. 

Is the AirPods 4 with ANC worth buying? 

airpods 4 with anc playing music
Recommended

ANC comes to Apple's cheaper buds

Pros

  • Great for those who you don’t like in-ear buds
  • Packed with features
  • Diminutive case

Cons

  • The ANC has its limits
  • Fit won’t be for everyone

The AirPods 4 with ANC are Apple’s latest pair of true wireless earbuds. They’re also the first non-Pro pair to come equipped with noise-cancelling technology, allowing you to shut out the world’s distractions for less. 

The AirPods 4 are built to provide all-day comfort and are ideal for those who don’t like in-ear earbuds (think the Pro line). 

These true wireless earbuds are powered by Apple’s H2 chip, powering features like active noise cancellation, a transparency mode to amplify your surroundings when you need to listen out for something and Conversation Awareness to automatically lower the volume of your music when you’re speaking to somebody. 

There’s also hands-free voice assistance from Siri and personalised spatial audio, which uses dynamic head tracking to create an immersive, cinema-like experience. 

The AirPods 4 with ANC are dust, sweat and water resistant up to IP54 and come with Apple’s smallest wireless charging case, which can be charged using a USB-C cable, Apple Watch charger or Qi-certified wireless charger. 

“I am a huge fan of the AirPods 4 with ANC. If you’ve struggled with the in-ear design of the Pro model, these offer many of the same features in a less intrusive design”, wrote editor Max Parker in our 4.5-star review of the earbuds. “The case is ridiculously tiny, and the battery life is good. You get all the usual AirPods features, like snappy pairing with multiple devices, plus useful new additions like USB-C”. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive AirPods 4 with ANC review

Looking for a different deal? 

Looking for a cheap iPhone to pair with your new AirPods, the 2022 flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max is currently available for as little as £499 in Giffgaff’s Black Friday sale. 

