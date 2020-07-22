The Last of Us Part II just had its first price drop – get it while you can

That’s right, only a month after launch and we’ve spotted the first price drop on Naughty Dog’s latest epic, letting you get the game for just £39.99.

We’re just as surprised as you – it’s rare to see a top tier Sony exclusive on offer so quickly, but given that stock for the deal is selling like hot cakes, you’ll want to jump on this offer now if you’ve been holding out for a price drop.

The Last of Us Deal The Last of Us Part II Dive into one of this generation's best titles for a fraction of its original price. Be quick though, as stock is selling out fast.

As the sequel to one of the most critically acclaimed titles of this generation, it’s an understatement to say that The Last of Us Part II had some pretty big expectations to live up to.

Personally, we here at Trusted Reviews feel that the game absolutely smashed it out of the park, introducing new weapons and enemy types to up the ante, whilst also diving into an incredibly layered story about the repercussions of violence and how narrative perspective can manipulate our understanding of morality.

I could sit here and write a 10,000 word thesis on The Last of Us Part II’s plot, but by that point, the deal will have almost definitely sold out, so in there interest of time, I’ll press on.

As one of two swan songs (alongside Ghost of Tsushima) to grace the PS4 before we all move over to the next generation of consoles, you owe it to yourself – if you have a PS4 that is – to pick up this game.

Games like The Last of Us Part II don’t come around very often, but when they do, they’re an absolute treat. Naughty Dog continues its stellar track record here with a level of quality that only it could achieve.

So if you fancy diving into one of this generation’s seminal titles for a fraction of its original price, you won’t find a better deal anywhere else than this.

