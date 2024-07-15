The Kindle Scribe just became a bargain e-ink tablet

Although Prime Day hasn’t officially started yet, there are already bargains to be found exclusively for Prime members, like this jaw-dropping saving on the multifunctional Kindle Scribe e-reader and digital notebook.

Save an unbelievable £120 and get the Kindle Scribe for just £209.99 in this Prime Day Early Access Deal on Amazon, or if you’re in the US then you can save $105 and get the Kindle Scribe for just $234.99.

Save £120 on the Kindle Scribe in this Prime Day Early Access deal Get the Kindle Scribe, a multifunctional e-reader and digital notebook, for just £209.99 from Amazon in this Prime Day Early Access deal. Amazon

Was £329.99

Now £209.99 View Deal

More than your basic e-reader, the Kindle Scribe is the only Kindle that includes a digital notebook and a stylus, allowing you to make hand-written notes and drawings either in sticky notes within your Kindle books or in dedicated digital notebooks.

With Kindle Notebooks you can do anything from journal, sketch and take meeting notes which is aided by the variety of page templates that are available. You can even create and label new notebooks and place them across folders and subfolders to keep your thoughts organised.

Kindle Scribe users now have more control over how they customise their notes too, thanks to the new fountain pen tool for calligraphy, a marker for highlighting points and even a pencil for sketches and doodles.

Considering in his review Editor Max Parker praised the Kindle Scribe as being “one of the most realistic virtual writing experiences”, thanks to its responsive screen and stylus and minimal latency, these new writing tools will feel just like the real thing.

The 10.2-inch display not only boasts 300ppi resolution, which Max said “gives text a crisp finish,” but its monochromatic e-ink technology eliminates glare to make reading “easy on eye”.

This e-ink technology is especially useful for battery life. Amazon claims the Scribe boasts the longest battery life of any Kindle which, although is a bold claim, we were impressed and found after two weeks of everyday use, the Kindle was still at a healthy 48%.

If you’re looking for an e-reader that doubles up as a digital notebook but you don’t want to spend a fortune then this Early Access Prime Day sale on the Kindle Scribe is seriously worth snapping up.