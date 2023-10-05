Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Kindle Scribe deal we’ve been waiting for is here

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

This deal on the Amazon Kindle Scribe is the cheapest the flexible e-reader has ever been. And, strangely, Amazon isn’t the retailer!

It’s Currys taking up the mantle here. It is selling the Amazon Kindle Scribe with pen for £264. That’s a £65 saving on the £329 asking price.

Get the Kindle Scribe for its lowest ever price

The Amazon Kindle Scribe offers a 10.2-inch screen for reading and writing and it’s currently down to just £264.

If you’re not au fait, the Kindle Scribe is a larger version of the e-reader range you know and love, only combined with the ability to write, annotate and even draw on the e-ink display. The idea is that you can write just as naturally as you do on paper.

It’s got a 10.2-inch display, making it great for PDFs and textbooks. Helpfully, the pen magnetically attaches to the side of the Kindle Scribe and you don’t have to charge it… ever.

There are 12-weeks of battery life, while 16GB of storage will enable you to store thousands of books. If you prefer to listen to an audiobook, there’s Bluetooth connectivity and a backlight if you like to read in bed.

We reviewed the Kindle Scribe when it arrived last year and enjoyed the great pen and sharp display. Our reviewer wasn’t completely sold on this first generation product but did say: “As a first-gen device, the Scribe shows a promising future for this new type of Kindle. The quality of the hardware is excellent, while the actual experience of writing is close to perfect. The large screen is also an absolute joy to read on.”

There are some elements still to be worked on, including the absence of physical page turning buttons and some software quirks some may be put off by.

