The Kindle Paperwhite is the cheapest it’s ever been thanks to Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is giving us some amazing offers, including this discounted Kindle Paperwhite for under £85.

This Kindle Paperwhite usually comes in at £129.99, but thanks to Prime Day, Amazon has massively docked the price by £45, bringing the new price all the way down to £84.99.

This is also the cheapest the Kindle has ever been, which you can see from the Keepa screenshot below. Since this is a Prime deal, it won’t show on the graph, however, you can see that the Prime Day offer is even lower than the lowest stated price of £89.99.

Amazon pricing for the Kindle Paperwhite

That is a massive saving of £45 to be had this Prime Day, and one of the best deals we’ve found in terms of e-readers.

We also gave the Paperwhite a 4.5/5 star rating as well as a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, due to its speedy USB-C charging and the updated display.

The 6.8-inch monochrome E Ink display is kind to the eyes and makes reading a breeze, with a pin-sharp 300ppi resolution. We liked how easy it was to read at night, thanks to the warm light feature, and the 17 LED lights that surround the display that make it easy to read in direct sunlight.

We also thought that the tablet was speedier than the previous model, flipping through pages fluidly. The improved UI also made it easy to skip through single book series, with our review noting that it felt like a premium and modern device.

This is the perfect buy for anyone looking to get some more reading in this summer, especially since we have never seen the Paperwhite go for this cheap before.

