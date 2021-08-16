Looking for some earbuds on the cheap? Act now to get £50 off of the Jabra Elite 85t wireless noise-cancelling earbuds.

It’s hard to find a decent pair of wireless earbuds without breaking the bank, especially if you’re looking for ones that include premium features like ANC.

When these earbuds went on sale in late 2020 they would have cost you around £219, but now you can bag the exact same model for just £169, saving you £50.

This is one of the best deals currently for a premium pair of wireless earbuds, particularly as the 85t are still Jabra’s most recent release.

We’ve had the chance to play with the Jabra Elite 85t, earning a high 4.5/5 rating from our own TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney. The review reads: “There are no complaints about the energy, rhythm and flow that these earbuds can produce.”

“They’re a cohesive and coherent sounding performer, displaying a good sense of timing with layered and complex tracks.”

With Active Noise Cancellation technology on board, the 85t are a great shout for dispelling the ambient noise of your commute or even your favourite cafe.

And unlike Apple AirPods Pro, you can alter the ANC in the equaliser settings to customise the effect to your liking. You can also toggle the HearThrough mode if you want to hear what’s going on around you without having to take out your earbuds.

While there are plenty of other tempting options out there like the Sony WF-1000XM4, you will struggle to find a pair of earbuds that can compare at the same price point.

There’s no mention of how long the deal is available for, so if you fancy diving into premium wireless earbuds on the cheap then there’s no time like the present.