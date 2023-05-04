 large image

The Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are now outrageously cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds for an outrageously cheap price.

Currys is selling these true wireless ‘buds for just £109 right now. That’s a saving of £110 on the £219 RRP. We’re talking half price here.

True, they’re not the newest earphones on the market, having landed in 2020. But they remain competitive, with features like ANC and timeless virtues like good sound and an excellent fit.

We gave the Jabra Elite 85t a glowing 4.5-star review at the time, and we so no reason to walk that back in 2023. We noted that the sound output was decent, with an “energy, rhythm and flow” about it. “They’re a cohesive and coherent sounding performer, displaying a good sense of timing with layered and complex tracks,” we said.

We did note that there were better sounding earphones selling for similar money, but that was in relation to the Elite 85t’s RRP. At this price, it’s difficult to see a better-performing set.

On the fit front, our reviewer claimed that the Elite 85t was “one of the most comfortable earbuds I’ve worn” – and believe us when we say that they’ve worn an awful lot of earbuds in their time.

Elsewhere, the Elite 85t offers 5.5 hours of battery life with ANC on, while the case can supply an extra 25 hours. Quick charging is also supported, with a 15-minute charge supplying an hour of playback. It can also be charged wirelessly, if you have a Qi pad.

All in all, the Jabra Elite 85t is a solid all-round set of earbuds, and at half price it’s now remarkably cheap.

