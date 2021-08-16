The iPhone XS Max is cheaper than the Pixel 4a with this deal

No, that headline is not a typo. You can have your very own iPhone XS Max for the low price of just £275.35 – even cheaper than the £349 asking price of the less powerful Pixel 4a.

To nab this fantastic deal, all you have to do is pop over to Loop Mobile’s eBay storefront. The seller has Certified Refurbished stock of the iPhone XS Max, which means that Apple itself has approved the refurbishment process – ensuring that you’re getting a like new phone in return for your hard earned cash.

Deal: iPhone XS Max Certified Refurbished for just £275.35 (use code HAVE10OFF)

Don’t be dismayed by the £339.95 price on the product page, as 10% is automatically discounted at the checkout, but if you use the code HAVE10OFF then you can bring it down even further to the aforementioned bargain of just £275.35. Just be aware however that the code expires this Thursday, August 19 so there’s precious time left to make use of it.

Even though it’s now twice removed from being part of Apple’s flagship-level line-up, the iPhone XS Max is still a great phone particularly at such an affordable price. The phone currently runs the latest version of iOS, meaning that you can make the most of Apple’s ecosystem with the latest UI tweaks and security updates.

As was the case when it was first launched, the XS Max is a great option for watching content on the go, courtesy of its gorgeous 6.5-inch OLED display. While the cameras have since been superseded by Apple’s latest tech, the XS Max can still produce some punchy shots that capture plenty of colour, especially on sunny days.

It’s not perfect – Apple’s now iconic notch can feel a bit dated and the phone itself is probably a bit on the heavier side for most people’s tastes, but otherwise this an absolute bargain on what was once a £1099 phone.