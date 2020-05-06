The iPhone SE just had its first price drop – here’s where you can get it

You read that right, not even two weeks after its release and the superb iPhone SE can already be snagged at a reduced price.

If you run over to Currys PC World’s eBay storefront right now and use the code PRICE8 at the checkout, you can get a brand new iPhone SE for just £385.48, down from the original asking price of £419.

Given that this discount is only available with eBay’s exclusive code, there is no other way right now to get a price drop of this magnitude for the iPhone SE (without opting for a second hand model, of course).

The deal has already garnered a fair amount of traction however, with the red version of the iPhone SE 2 already completely out of stock. Our advice would be that if you do want to make use of this superb offer, it’s best not to wait around before jumping on it.

Despite being given the exact same name as its predecessor (c’mon Apple), the iPhone SE is actually one of the best devices the company’s produced in years, putting out an affordable phone that utilises the same super fast chipset as Apple’s latest high-end handsets.

Receiving a slick 4.5/5 in our review: “Not everyone has upwards of a grand to spend on a phone or huge monthly outlays, and even those that do might not feel the differences between this and the iPhone 11 are worth it. Here you’re getting a great camera, quality display and everything that comes with the truly unmatched iOS ecosystem for $399/£419 – that’s excellent value in anyone’s eyes.”

Finally offering an affordable entry-point into Apple’s unbeaten ecosystem, the iPhone SE 2 was already a steal at £419, but being able to nab it for just over £385 makes it an absolute must-buy.

Just be sure to nab yours while stocks are still available, and don’t forget to use the code PRICE8 at the checkout.

