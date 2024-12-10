The iPhone SE 4 could have a better camera than we thought

It turns out the iPhone SE 4 could come with a better camera than we initially thought.

Up to now, the rumours surrounding Apple’s next affordable phone have pointed towards yet another 12MP sensor, possibly in the form of the Sony IMX503.

According a new report from South Korea’s ETNews, however, Apple is ramping things up. In a recent report, the website claimed that LG Innotech would be supplying the two camera sensors for the iPhone SE 4 – one front, one back.

It’s claimed here that the main rear camera will be a 48MP example, not 12MP. What’s more, the report claims that LG Innotech is using existing parts instead of any newly developed camera sensors, which is in keeping with the phone’s budget nature.

This would all suggest that Apple is going to be using the 48MP sensor first introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro. Suffice to say, this is a much more capable performer than any of the company’s older 12MP sensors. It should make for a very capable snapper, even if you’ll still be unable to take any ultra-wide shots.

Meanwhile the front camera is expected to be a familiar 12MP example.

LG Innotech has apparently started mass production of these camera modules, which like means that we’ll see an official iPhone SE 4 launch in March of 2025. That would certainly fit in with Apple’s established schedule, with the iPhone SE 3 (pictured) hitting the market in March of 2022.

Most of the rumours surrounding the iPhone SE 4 point to a major design shift for Apples affordable smartphone line. It seems all but certain that Apple will switch to a flattened-out look with minimal bezels and a Face ID display notch.

This will see Apple finally leaving behind the iPhone 6 through to iPhone 8 design era with its rounded body, chunky top and bottom bezels, and Touch ID authentication system.

Such a shift will also mea that the iPhone SE 4 will lose its tiny 4.7-inch display, with reports suggesting something in the 6.1-inch region. It’ll also be the first cheap iPhone to feature an OLED display.