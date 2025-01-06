The iPhone 16 price drop has finally arrived – here’s where you can get it

Anyone who held out on buying an iPhone 16 at launch – your patience has been rewarded thanks to this well-timed New Year’s price drop.

If you’ve been tempted to upgrade to Apple’s latest entry-level flagship then you probably already know that it comes with a starting RRP of £799. As luck would have it however, Amazon has just brought the price down to a slick £749, making it the better place to buy the device over the Apple store.

While the SIM-free price of the iPhone 16 has fluctuated a bit since its release last September, £749 is the lowest price that we’ve seen the handset go for yet, making it the ideal time to buy.

Right off the bat, it’s worth mentioning that if you’re an iPhone 15 user (like myself), then the iPhone 16 likely isn’t worth the upgrade as the 15 is still a solid phone with tons of longevity ahead of it. For folks using an iPhone 14 or lower – you’ll definitely want to pay attention.

Easily the biggest leap that the iPhone 16 brings to the table is in performance. By leapfrogging a chipset generation, the 16 now sports a superfast A18 Bionic chip. Not only is it 60% faster than the iPhone 12, but it also allows you to make use of Apple Intelligence (Apple’s take on AI), as well as play triple-A games locally on the phone.

The iPhone 16 also ups the ante where physical inputs are concerned, adopting the Action Button found on previous pro-level iPhones which gives you quick access to an app or function of your choice, and introducing the all-new Camera Control.

This photography focused feature operates much like a traditional shutter button, but you can apply different levels of pressure to bring up options such as changing the aperture or ISO.

Speaking of photography, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter had this to say about the iPhone 16’s cameras: “regardless of what I was shooting, whether that was a scenic vista in Hawaii or something as monotonous as my local Tube station, shots were packed with detail, boasted excellent clarity and offered fairly true-to-life colour reproduction. Some images do look a little saturated, but nowhere near what you’d find from competing options from the likes of Samsung.”

With these features and plenty more, the iPhone 16 is a great all-rounder, and now that it’s reduced it’s easier to recommend than ever.