The iPhone 15 Plus has never been more of a bargain

The iPhone 15 Plus is a solid alternative to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, sporting the same overall design, a 6.7-inch OLED screen, Dynamic Island tech and, impressively enough, even better battery life than the top-end iPhone – all at a much cheaper price point.

That makes this iPhone 15 Plus offer very appealing, with Amazon slashing £80 off the £899 RRP, bringing it down to an even more tempting £819. That’s for the 128GB model, by the way, and it’s available in every colour option – Black, Blue, Green and Pink – aside from yellow, which remains a little pricier.

You can even get next-day delivery on the smartphone if you’ve got Amazon Prime, and if you’re not subscribed yet, you can always grab a free 30-day Prime trial to tide you over.

What’s more, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, the current price of £819 represents the cheapest the iPhone 15 Plus has been since Apple first revealed it in September 2023. That makes it an especially tempting bargain if you’ve had your eye on the big-screen iPhone for the past few months, and we’d recommend snapping it up right now.

It’s not just a great deal either; the iPhone 15 Plus is a great smartphone, garnering an impressive 4-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full review – and it’s not hard to see why.

As noted in our review, the iPhone 15 Plus is a much more tempting proposition than its predecessor, with a slightly cheaper price tag, upgraded design, Dynamic Island functionality and an upgraded 48MP main camera previously exclusive to Apple’s Pro-level iPhones.

The latter was especially apparent in photo testing, with impressively vivid and detailed images in both daylight and low-light conditions – it’s just a shame there’s no true telephoto lens like the Pro models.

That said, we were especially impressed with the battery life on offer; while the 60Hz refresh rate of the display isn’t quite as fast as the 120Hz from the Pro models, it does mean that the phone is more battery efficient, having no qualms lasting well into a second day during the review period. Even for power users, the iPhone 15 Plus should deliver all-day battery life and then some.

So, if you’ve been searching for an iPhone 15 Plus deal these past few months, we’d recommend pulling the trigger.