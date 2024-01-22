Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 15 Plus has never been more of a bargain

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The iPhone 15 Plus is a solid alternative to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, sporting the same overall design, a 6.7-inch OLED screen, Dynamic Island tech and, impressively enough, even better battery life than the top-end iPhone – all at a much cheaper price point.

That makes this iPhone 15 Plus offer very appealing, with Amazon slashing £80 off the £899 RRP, bringing it down to an even more tempting £819. That’s for the 128GB model, by the way, and it’s available in every colour option – Black, Blue, Green and Pink – aside from yellow, which remains a little pricier. 

£80 off iPhone 15 Plus

£80 off iPhone 15 Plus

Amazon has slashed the big-screen iPhone 15 Plus by £80, making it the cheapest it has been since its launch in September 2023.

  • Amazon
  • £80 off
  • £819
View Deal

You can even get next-day delivery on the smartphone if you’ve got Amazon Prime, and if you’re not subscribed yet, you can always grab a free 30-day Prime trial to tide you over. 

What’s more, looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, the current price of £819 represents the cheapest the iPhone 15 Plus has been since Apple first revealed it in September 2023. That makes it an especially tempting bargain if you’ve had your eye on the big-screen iPhone for the past few months, and we’d recommend snapping it up right now. 

It’s not just a great deal either; the iPhone 15 Plus is a great smartphone, garnering an impressive 4-star rating and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award in our full review – and it’s not hard to see why.

iPhone 15 Plus in hand
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

As noted in our review, the iPhone 15 Plus is a much more tempting proposition than its predecessor, with a slightly cheaper price tag, upgraded design, Dynamic Island functionality and an upgraded 48MP main camera previously exclusive to Apple’s Pro-level iPhones. 

The latter was especially apparent in photo testing, with impressively vivid and detailed images in both daylight and low-light conditions – it’s just a shame there’s no true telephoto lens like the Pro models.

That said, we were especially impressed with the battery life on offer; while the 60Hz refresh rate of the display isn’t quite as fast as the 120Hz from the Pro models, it does mean that the phone is more battery efficient, having no qualms lasting well into a second day during the review period. Even for power users, the iPhone 15 Plus should deliver all-day battery life and then some. 

So, if you’ve been searching for an iPhone 15 Plus deal these past few months, we’d recommend pulling the trigger.

You might like…

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is massively discounted, but act fast

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is massively discounted, but act fast

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Galaxy S22 Plus now has a bargain mid-range price tag

The Galaxy S22 Plus now has a bargain mid-range price tag

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Asus’ high-powered Vivobook Pro laptop is massively discounted

Asus’ high-powered Vivobook Pro laptop is massively discounted

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
PC gamers need to check out this Razer Leviathan V2 deal

PC gamers need to check out this Razer Leviathan V2 deal

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
The iPhone 14 Plus is almost £200 cheaper than the iPhone 15

The iPhone 14 Plus is almost £200 cheaper than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
EE has an outrageous Pixel 8 deal right now

EE has an outrageous Pixel 8 deal right now

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words