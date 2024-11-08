The iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available for just £499

Giffgaff’s Black Friday sale has started early and includes an unbelievable saving on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max in ‘good’ condition for just £499 from Giffgaff.

Although Giffgaff’s refurbished handsets in ‘good’ condition may sport some light scratches on the screen and body, these are purely cosmetic and won’t affect the phone’s performance.

Giffgaff explains that all of its refurbished phones are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition plus this handset will come with a 12-month warranty for extra peace of mind.

To benefit from this offer, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This is flexible and can be cancelled at any time, so you won’t incur any extra charges thereafter.

Although it launched back in 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still represents a fantastic smartphone choice for many, especially as it even sports the same A16 Bionic Chip found in last year’s iPhone 15.

With a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display fitted with ProMotion technology, everything from video streaming to gaming looks vibrant and detailed, while feeling impressively smooth.

Its camera hardware is undoubtedly the star of the show, thanks to its 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses which support up to 15x digital zoom, 4K video recording and Cinematic Mode.

Just remember that unlike more recent iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still includes a lightning port which might inconvenience those moving from Android.

We gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a powerful, big-screen device with long battery life and fantastic cameras”.

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone upgrade that boasts a fast processor, excellent camera hardware and is more environmentally friendly than buying a brand new handset, then this deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not one to be missed.