The iPhone 14 Pro Max is now available for just £499

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Giffgaff’s Black Friday sale has started early and includes an unbelievable saving on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. 

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max in ‘good’ condition for just £499 from Giffgaff. 

Get the iPhone 14 Pro Max for just £499 in Giffgaff’s early Black Friday sale

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro Max handset in ‘good’ condition for just £499 from Giffgaff. Giffgaff explains that while a ‘good’ condition phone may have some light scratches on its screen and body, these are purely cosmetic and won’t affect the handset’s performance.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Good’ condition
  • £499
View Deal

Giffgaff explains that all of its refurbished phones are cleaned and tested to ensure they are in 100% working condition plus this handset will come with a 12-month warranty for extra peace of mind. 

To benefit from this offer, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This is flexible and can be cancelled at any time, so you won’t incur any extra charges thereafter. 

Although it launched back in 2022, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still represents a fantastic smartphone choice for many, especially as it even sports the same A16 Bionic Chip found in last year’s iPhone 15. 

With a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display fitted with ProMotion technology, everything from video streaming to gaming looks vibrant and detailed, while feeling impressively smooth.

Its camera hardware is undoubtedly the star of the show, thanks to its 48MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 12MP telephoto lenses which support up to 15x digital zoom, 4K video recording and Cinematic Mode. 

Just remember that unlike more recent iPhones, the iPhone 14 Pro Max still includes a lightning port which might inconvenience those moving from Android. 

We gave the iPhone 14 Pro Max a near-perfect 4.5-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding: “The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a powerful, big-screen device with long battery life and fantastic cameras”. 

If you’re looking for an affordable iPhone upgrade that boasts a fast processor, excellent camera hardware and is more environmentally friendly than buying a brand new handset, then this deal on the iPhone 14 Pro Max is not one to be missed.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

