The iPhone 14 Pro is now more affordable than ever

We’ve been keeping an eye out for price drops on the iPhone 14 Pro, and an absolute stonker of a deal has just turned up.

Right now, you can get Apple’s latest flagship phone with a massive 100GB of data for just £43.99 a month and only £99 upfront. That’s easily the cheapest iPhone 14 Pro contract we’ve seen yet, and a great shout for anyone who’s been holding out for a low-cost, high data tariff on the high-end handset.

To break down the deal even further, the total cost of the contract comes to £1154.76, which isn’t that much more than the £1099 RRP of the phone itself. With that in mind, you’re only really paying £2.30 a month for that 100GB of data, which is an outrageous bargain.

It goes without saying that if you’re upgrading from an old iPhone and want the absolute best that Apple has to offer right now, then the conversation starts and ends with the iPhone 14 Pro.

This beast of a phone packs some of the best display, camera and processing tech that Apple’s ever put out, making for a smartphone experience that feel relatively unrivalled.

For starters, the phone features the new A16 Bionic Chipset which allows it to be the fastest phone that Apple’s ever put out – which is a bit wild to think considering that there were never really any speed issues with the older A15 chipset.

The big star of the show here however is the new Dynamic Island which does away with the controversial notch of old and replaces it with a pill-shaped cut-out that blends seamlessly into the phone’s UI. The screen will morph around the Dynamic Island to show you important bits of information like the music you’re listening to or the upcoming weather forecast.

In his review for the handset, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone 14 Pro is an excellent phone, even if it’s not necessarily a huge upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro. If you’re coming from an older model – maybe an 11 Pro or one of the non-Pro phones – then the differences can be stark.”

With that in mind, this is a great opportunity to bag the iPhone 14 Pro without breaking the bank, so be sure to nab the offer while it’s still available.