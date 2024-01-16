Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Pro is going for less than the iPhone 15

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can currently pick up an iPhone 14 Pro for less than the price of the iPhone 15.

Head over to UK MVNO GiffGaff right now, and you’ll find it possible to grab an iPhone 14 Pro in ‘Like new’ condition for £749. That’s £50 less than the new iPhone 15.

It’s also a massive £350 saving on the iPhone 14 Pro’s £1,099 RRP, which is a price it was selling for on the Apple website right up until it was superseded in September. At the time of writing, a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro was still selling on Amazon for £999.

Get an iPhone 14 Pro for cheaper than an iPhone 15

Get an iPhone 14 Pro for cheaper than an iPhone 15

GiffGaff is selling the iPhone 14 Pro in ‘Like new’ condition for £749, which is £50 less than the iPhone 15.

  • GiffGaff
  • ‘Like new’ condition
  • Now £749
View Deal

It’s not exactly breaking news to learn that Apple stuff really holds its value. The key to this price cut lies in that ‘Like new’ phrasing. That’s right, GiffGaff is selling refurbished iPhone 14 Pro models here, so you’re not getting brand new hardware.

However, this ‘Like new’ condition means that it has “zero wear and tear, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Besides this, GiffGaff offers the reassurance of a 30-point health check to ensure that each handset is indeed in nigh-on perfect condition. If that isn’t enough, you also get an extended 24-month warranty.

Back in our original review we scored the iPhone 14 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it “a fantastic phone” with a great screen, a versatile camera system, and a brilliant new Dynamic Island notch system that has since been adopted right throughout the iPhone 15 range.

At this price, it’s a much better buy than the aforementioned iPhone 15. You get a more responsive 120Hz ProMotion display, a dedicated telephoto camera, and a classier build. All this and the performance is at the same level, due to the iPhone 15 using the very same chip.

We should also point out that you can save further by going for a model in a less pristine condition, starting at £579 for a ‘Good’ model.

You might like…

Pixel 7 Pro is now the same price as the Pixel 8

Pixel 7 Pro is now the same price as the Pixel 8

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

RoboCop: Rogue City has dropped to its lowest price yet

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Honor 90 now destroys the Pixel 7a on price

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Apple Watch 9 now has a swift price cut

Hannah Davies 24 hours ago
This AMD Ryzen 7 CPU is now cheaper than its Black Friday price

This AMD Ryzen 7 CPU is now cheaper than its Black Friday price

Adam Speight 1 day ago
Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Chris Smith 4 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words