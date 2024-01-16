The iPhone 14 Pro is going for less than the iPhone 15

You can currently pick up an iPhone 14 Pro for less than the price of the iPhone 15.

Head over to UK MVNO GiffGaff right now, and you’ll find it possible to grab an iPhone 14 Pro in ‘Like new’ condition for £749. That’s £50 less than the new iPhone 15.

It’s also a massive £350 saving on the iPhone 14 Pro’s £1,099 RRP, which is a price it was selling for on the Apple website right up until it was superseded in September. At the time of writing, a 256GB iPhone 14 Pro was still selling on Amazon for £999.

It’s not exactly breaking news to learn that Apple stuff really holds its value. The key to this price cut lies in that ‘Like new’ phrasing. That’s right, GiffGaff is selling refurbished iPhone 14 Pro models here, so you’re not getting brand new hardware.

However, this ‘Like new’ condition means that it has “zero wear and tear, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Besides this, GiffGaff offers the reassurance of a 30-point health check to ensure that each handset is indeed in nigh-on perfect condition. If that isn’t enough, you also get an extended 24-month warranty.

Back in our original review we scored the iPhone 14 Pro 4.5 stars out of 5, calling it “a fantastic phone” with a great screen, a versatile camera system, and a brilliant new Dynamic Island notch system that has since been adopted right throughout the iPhone 15 range.

At this price, it’s a much better buy than the aforementioned iPhone 15. You get a more responsive 120Hz ProMotion display, a dedicated telephoto camera, and a classier build. All this and the performance is at the same level, due to the iPhone 15 using the very same chip.

We should also point out that you can save further by going for a model in a less pristine condition, starting at £579 for a ‘Good’ model.