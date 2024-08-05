The iPhone 14 Plus just got even cheaper

We’ve been keeping a close on the price of the iPhone 14 Plus and now Apple’s yesteryear handset has just become even more of a bargain.

The iPhone 14 Plus, which saw Apple change tact by getting rid of the ‘Mini’ variant and replacing it with a larger plus-sized alternative, ended up being one of the most impressive handsets in Apple’s 2022 line-up.

Originally set with quite a high price tag of £949, the phone can thankfully now be picked up at a far more affordable rate, with Giffgaff offering a ‘like new’ refurbished model for just £549.

That’s easily the cheapest price we’ve seen for a like-new model thus far, and given that the anticipated iPhone 16 release is just around the corner, it makes sense that the iPhone 14 Plus would be going for a lower price now in order to make way for the newer generation.

If you’re tempted to upgrade but don’t know a thing about the iPhone 14 Plus then all you need to be aware of is that its best attributes lie in two areas: its display and battery life.

Starting with the large 6.7-inch display, this is a joy for watching content on the go, and for giving you more real estate to play with when it comes to gaming and editing photos. What’s even more impressive is that, despite having the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the 14 Plus is significantly lighter at just 203g, a whole 37g less than the Pro Max.

On battery life, the iPhone 14 Plus is something of a beast, with our reviewer noting that he was able to comfortably reach up to two-days of use on a single charge. The only downside is that this phone requires a Lightning cable for wired charging, although it can also be charged wirelessly via MagSafe.

When you throw in all the extras including great cameras, the unbeatable feel and synchronicity of iOS, plus a ton of great native apps such as Apple News and Podcasts – there’s a lot to like here.

For everything that the iPhone 14 Plus has to offer, £549 is a steal and well worth jumping on as an affordable upgrade.